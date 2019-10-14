A local nonprofit is looking to organize renters around the issue of landlord accountability.
The nonprofit, One Rapid City, recently held one of the first meetings to establish what it calls a tenants' rights board, which aims to educate renters about what constitutes poor housing practices and how to resolve them.
"There’s very little protection for tenants in this town," said Karissa Loewen, the group's volunteer coordinator. "We’re finding ways that community members can help each other out.”
Renters who believe they have been wrongfully evicted or housed in substandard conditions would be able to come to the board for information about their legal rights and for direction on where to file formal complaints, according to Loewen and One Rapid City co-founder Ramona Harrington. Harrington said recently the group is working with a similar organization in Sioux Falls for guidance on how to proceed.
One Rapid City formed in 2017 to advocate against racism and poverty. Last winter, Loewen said the group held a community meeting to discuss the housing issue.
Several people who attended that meeting claimed they had been unfairly removed from places they were renting, Loewen said, while others complained of negligent landlords.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 60 percent of dwelling units in Rapid City were owner-occupied between 2013 and 2017, the most recent range of years that the information was available.
Loewen, who recently helped organize a local protest against the detention of migrant children at the border and last week's climate-change demonstration, said Monday about 14 people attended a meeting for the tenant's rights board earlier this month. Another meeting is planned later this month, she said.
Members of One Rapid City said work on the tenants' rights board is in its early stages.
“We know that it’s a long process and the other organizations we’ve talked to said it takes up to two years," said Harrington, a former candidate for the Rapid City Council.
Both Loewen and Harrington said they are interested in organizing a tenants' rights group because they see little in the way of formal protection for local renters. Rapid City's Human Relations Commission does have the authority to field complaints about housing discrimination. However, it hasn't met for nearly a year.
The need for that commission is now being reviewed by a task force whose members were appointed in August by Mayor Steve Allender.
Locally, recipients of public housing benefits are able to take claims of wrongful eviction and other complaints to the Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment Commission. The commission, which is not part of the county government, oversees federal public housing programs for low- to moderate-income families.
Complaints submitted to the housing commission are reviewed internally, according to Executive Director Doug Wells.