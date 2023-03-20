Local nonprofit Rural Area Initiatives (RAI) received over $1 million for building expansions to address a shortage of Rapid City childcare facilities.

The $1 million fund from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and $100,000 from Elevate Rapid City are the first donations of a campaign by RAI hoping to reach $4 million. The funds will go to add eight classrooms to the social service agency that targets low-income Native American families.

The expansion to their facility on South Valley Drive will allow RAI to serve 80 more at-risk, poverty-level and low-income children ages prenatal to five. According to the Executive Director Bruce Long Fox, they always knew their building that was constructed in 2019 would need to be expanded. In fact, the building was constructed in a way that it could easily be built onto.

​"That was the design plan and the way the building was constructed. In order to continue to meet the needs of our community we need to add classrooms," Long Fox Said. "We hope our community will step up again and help us meet our goal with an investment in our children and our future."

According to Long Fox, COVID-19 hit the childcare sector hard which resulted in the closure of numerous smaller childcare facilities. Supplemented by the fast growth of the area, the main childcare facilities like the YMCA, Youth and Family Services (YFS) and REA are hard-pressed to meet the needs of families. He said 42 children are waitlisted for their zero to three year old program and 20 for their four to five year old program.

"I'm sure YFS and the YMCA have a similar situation," Long Fox said. "So there is an immediate need for for childcare slots and help for mothers to go to work."

Investment to increase childcare capacity is an investment in the community and should be seen as a move to aid economic development, Long Fox said. By completing a needs assessment with families, facilities like RAI can help them toward whatever goals, whether its getting a job, apartment, training or education.

This philosophy is shared with the non-profit economic development organization Elevate Rapid City which donated $100,000 to RAI and a combined $100,000 to Children's House Montessori and Little Treasures Daycare and Preschool. Elevate evaluated each daycare center's business plan and financial projections and after a competitive application process the recipients were selected based on their ability to expand their capacity and provide high-quality childcare services to the community.

Lori Frederick senior economic development director said that accessible and affordable childcare options has been a barrier for many families in the community, particularly for those with young children and that an investment in childcare facilities ultimately strengthens the local economy.

"Childcare is essential infrastructure for working families," said Frederick. "Our investment in these daycare centers is an investment in our community's future."

Additional funders and supporters of the campaign include Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Elevate Rapid City, Black Hills Federal Credit Union, First Interstate Bank, Scull Construction, Black Hills Community Bank, Ketel Thorstenson, Security First Bank, and several private donors.

Rural America Initiatives has raised $1.7 million of the target $4 million needed to add the new classrooms. Once they have raised half of their goal the next steps will commence including advertising for a contractor and architect. Then they will begin construction as quickly as possible, according to Long Fox. If all goes according to plan, construction would begin in October and the building would open September of 2024.

To make a donation or to arrange a tour contact Deborah Gangloff at dgangloff@rushmore.com. To learn more visit www.ruralamericainitiatives.org.