Seven South Dakota National Guard soldiers were sent on a historic deployment Friday to help defend the nation against cyber foes.
The deployment is the first-ever for members of Detachment 2 of the 174th Cyber Protection Team, a new unit created last year in Rapid City.
Members of the detachment will spend a year in the Washington, D.C., area, where they will help protect the Department of Defense’s technological systems from cyber attacks.
Maj. Gen. Tim Reisch, the adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard, said during a ceremony at Camp Rapid that the deployment is a milestone in the Guard’s lineage of mobilizations and activations.
“This one, I think, is especially important in that this unit represents the future of battle,” Reisch said.
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, also spoke at the ceremony. He called cybersecurity a primary focus of the military.
“This is not something that’s going to go away,” Rounds said. “We’re going to see more and more of it in the future, and these folks are on the cutting edge.”
The unit is so cutting edge, in fact, that even its humor is little understood. The unit’s commander, 1st Lt. Christopher Wenk, proved that when he began his comments at the ceremony with what he called a “cyber joke.”
“There are 10 types of people in this world: those who understand binary, and those who don’t,” Wenk said.
Many of the roughly 100 audience members at the ceremony were clearly part of the latter group. The joke — which requires an understanding that “10” equals 2 in the binary language of computers — bombed for a couple of seconds until some confused laughter broke out.
“If you don’t understand the joke,” Wenk said, “Staff Sgt. Mike Reiprich will be holding a class after the ceremony.”
Humor may be a needed release for the unit, whose members have already spent an average of 28 weeks in training away from home, Wenk said.
The Rapid City detachment is part of a 40-member team with other detachments in North Dakota, Utah and Colorado. Last year, when the Rapid City detachment was created, it was one of 10 new cyber teams in the National Guard. At the time, the Army, Guard and Reserve cyber forces were projected to grow to 41 units in 34 states by 2019.
Reisch said, “When the competition started for which states would land these units, I had my hand in the air immediately, because I knew the value and capability that this unit would bring.”
Elsewhere in South Dakota this weekend, 115 soldiers of the Army National Guard’s Bravo Battery, 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion and 147th Forward Support Company, based in Yankton and Watertown, are also deploying. They will spend eight months supporting U.S. allies in Europe.