Local leaders speak at Western Dakota Regional Water System conference

The Western Dakota Regional Water System, a nonprofit corporation formed last year to address growing water needs in western South Dakota, held their second conference and annual meeting in New Underwood Tuesday, discussing progress, next steps and local leaders’ perspectives on the project’s importance.

At issue is a plan to bring water from the Missouri River to western South Dakota communities. Cost estimates from 2019 for the waterline projected a $555 million cost for a 3-foot diameter waterline that would have a 10,000 acre foot per year capacity, or a $1,870,000,000 cost for a 6-foot diameter waterline that would have a 76,000 acre-foot per year capacity.

As part of the conference agenda, a panel of local officials spoke to the project’s significance not only to their own communities, but the entire western region. The panel, as well as various speakers, emphasized the project as a crucial investment in the future, urging immediate involvement.

The panel was comprised of mayors Steve Allender of Rapid City, Teresa Hall of New Underwood, Larry Larson of Box Elder and John Senden of Spearfish, as well as Pennington County Commission Chair Gary Drewes. Cheryl Chapman, executive director of WDRWS, moderated the discussion.

“The need is there,” Drewes said.

While the project to bring additional water may take three decades to come to fruition, panelists agreed the time to get involved is now.

“I think that this can bring about the answer to future dreams that people have in the Black Hills and western South Dakota,” Drewes said.

The panel encouraged educating the public on the project and spreading the word.

Larson spoke to the growth in Box Elder, with the incoming B-21 mission and multiple active housing projects.

“You have to be proactive, and that’s what this group is doing,” Larson said. “We can’t wait til its too late.”

Allender said he was encouraged by the turnout Tuesday, calling the project a “no-brainer.” He also called it a test to see “which of us are going to be resigned to think about what we have today, and which of us are going to be willing to think about what other people will have someday.”

Hall reiterated the need to spread the word about the project and encourage involvement.

“The more we spread the work about this water project, the bigger the snowball will be,” she said.

Senden and Allender echoed the need to connect with other communities and bring others on board.

“Working together is the only way this will be accomplished,” Allender said. “It has to be everyone on the same page.” A common goal of the need for water—“we can’t live without it,” he said—is the best place to focus, "on those basics.”

Emerging themes of the conference included lessons learned, investing in the future and coming together for a common goal. As the project continues to work towards the mammoth task of funding, Chapman said that an $8 million grant from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has given the project a “running start.”

As of November 2022, WDRWS has received commitments in the amount of $193,500, from West River Lyman Jones Water System ($25,000), the city of New Underwood ($1,000), Pennington County ($50,000), the city of Rapid City ($100,000), Meade County ($7,500) and Rapid Valley Sanitary and Water Services ($10,000).

Future sources of funding hinge on a feasibility study request made to Congress and a request made and approved for $1 million, pending approval from the South Dakota Legislature. A local match goal of $250,000 has raised $193,500 to date, and member dues will begin in 2023.

The project’s mission to bring water from the Missouri River began with a report from South Dakota Mines in late 2019, analyzing the need for the renewal of a future water use permit on the Missouri River. The conclusion of the study, according to literature provided at the conference, was a “strong need for new sources of water within the study area exists…local entities with a stake in our water security should pool their resources to ensure that they are proactive in securing future sources of water.”

The study included a graphic illustrating a comparison of water demands versus water availability—indicating a deficient water supply in western South Dakota’s future.

Kurt Pfeifle, executive director of South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems, encouraged attendees not to be discouraged by timelines getting longer and more expensive. There is a story to be told, he said, and they have the right people to tell it.

A host of speakers told the story Tuesday, including Dani Fettig, Rural Water manager for the Bureau of Reclamation; Linda Harris, secretary of the West Dakota Water Development District; Galen Hoogestraat and Bill Eldridge, hydrologists with the United States Geological Survey Dakota Water Science Center; Jim Stone, chair of the South Dakota Mines Civil Engineering Department; Secretary Hunter Roberts, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Mario Gonzales, attorney; WDRWS President Dale Tech; Troy Larson, manager of Lewis and Clark Regional Water and a message recorded from Senator John Thune.

Speakers walked attendees through the history of geology in the Black Hills, the long and arduous path to getting the WDRWS project up and running, funding goals, water availability and regional trends.

Topics covered the requirements of getting a reclamation project up and running, a feasibility study, hydrology concepts, water needs and availability, Mines’ role in the project and its future, funding and legislation and lessons learned from the Lewis and Clark Regional Water project.

Finding the right partners, Chapman said, is how a project of this magnitude succeeds.

“What are we without fresh drinking water?” Roberts said. “We cannot succeed. This investment will last for generations to come.” He called investment in the project a legacy that “our kids and grandkids will benefit from."