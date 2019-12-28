Local March for Women expands with new event

“We really just want people to come with respect and share information,” Baxter said.

Those who are elderly, have disabilities or are cold-adverse but still want to participate in the West River March for Women can spend the entire march and rally in the hotel’s lobby, she said.

Last year’s march attracted hundreds of participants, and Baxter anticipates similar attendance for the 2020 event. The Rapid City march’s purpose is to support women and start conversations, Baxter said. She emphasizing that everyone is welcome, regardless of sex, gender identity, sexuality, race, ethnicity, age, political affiliation, physicality, social class, religion, ability, or other experiences or identities.

“The local march says that you matter,” Baxter said. “Especially in more rural places, people feel like their voices aren’t being heard. We are here to stand in solidarity and be heard.”

“We always see a lot of people coming up (to raise awareness) for missing and murdered indigenous women, and we are highly supportive of that,” she said. “Everybody is coming with their own issues that intersect. We see a lot of (marchers for) reproductive rights, but overall it’s a solidarity theme.”