Local March for Women expands with new event

Organizers of the 2020 West River March for Women are adding a new event to the day that encourages everyone to make their voices heard.
The National Organization for Women, South Dakota Chapter (NOW, SD) will host the 2020 West River March for Women. The march and rally primarily focus on women’s rights at national and local levels. The march will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Central High School. The .7-mile march will end at Memorial Park Bandshell in Rapid City.
Guest speakers will be the highlight of a rally at Memorial Park after the march. The line-up includes activist Cante Heart of Rapid City; congressional candidate Whitney Raver of Custer, who is running as a Democratic candidate for South Dakota's lone U.S. House seat; and transgender activist Emma Horner.
“They’re all really supportive of what we’re doing here, and we’re very excited to have them,” said NOW, SD president Callan Baxter.
A new after-march event will be at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn. March and rally participants are invited for complimentary coffee and hot chocolate in the lobby of Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn.
There, nonprofit organizations and vendors will have informational booths about their services. Tables will be staffed from 2-5 p.m., and NOW, SD is seeking more participants to host booths. Baxter said march organizers wanted to provide more information about health, mental health and other resources available in Rapid City. Anyone who is interested in hosting a booth can contact NOW, SD at nowsouthdakota@gmail.com or visit the march’s event page: facebook.com/events/434372970830963/.
“We really just want people to come with respect and share information,” Baxter said.
Those who are elderly, have disabilities or are cold-adverse but still want to participate in the West River March for Women can spend the entire march and rally in the hotel’s lobby, she said.
Last year’s march attracted hundreds of participants, and Baxter anticipates similar attendance for the 2020 event. The Rapid City march’s purpose is to support women and start conversations, Baxter said. She emphasizing that everyone is welcome, regardless of sex, gender identity, sexuality, race, ethnicity, age, political affiliation, physicality, social class, religion, ability, or other experiences or identities.
“The local march says that you matter,” Baxter said. “Especially in more rural places, people feel like their voices aren’t being heard. We are here to stand in solidarity and be heard.”
“We always see a lot of people coming up (to raise awareness) for missing and murdered indigenous women, and we are highly supportive of that,” she said. “Everybody is coming with their own issues that intersect. We see a lot of (marchers for) reproductive rights, but overall it’s a solidarity theme.”
The first West River March for Women was held in 2017 in conjunction with The Women’s March on Washington, which is believed to be largest single-day demonstration in recorded U.S. history. The nationwide 2017 march was held to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
“Recent elections showed us women are ready and eager to be heard,” said Lesleigh Owen, NOW, SD vice president. “This is our time to raise our voices. We march for visibility, solidarity, and empowerment.”
This is the second year NOW, SD has hosted the West River March for Women, but organizers say the local event is not solely in response to national politics.
“We’re separating ourselves a bit from the national Women’s March,” Baxter said. “We are the March for Women. Our march in particular in really focusing on women and all feminine folks from whatever experience or background. We want to be a platform everybody can come to, whether (Trump’s) impeachment is energizing you or you don’t believe in it.”