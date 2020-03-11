Local officials urge calm after report of county coronavirus death

Rapid City officials, emergency management and health professionals from Monument Health are urging West River residents to use common sense and take appropriate action to ward off exposure risks to COVID-19/coronavirus.
Several different agencies held a joint news conference Wednesday to discuss the steps taken to address coronavirus, one day after a Pennington County man who tested positive for the illness died.
It is unknown whether coronavirus was the cause of his death, as he had pre-existing health conditions.
Jill Tice, Monument Health's vice president of quality, safety and risk management, said the man died in a Sioux Falls hospital, not in Rapid City. The Journal previously reported the man died at an Avera Health hospital in Sioux Falls.
"Monument Health remains ready to combat the COVID-19 virus, meet the health-care needs of our patients, while protecting our caregivers and physicians from the virus," Tice said. "Physicians and caregivers have been planning for weeks as to how we will approach operationally and medically the COVID-19 virus."
Tice said hospital staff have been meeting twice a day to develop operational plans to help protect patients and the community.
"We're making sure everyone knows what to do. We're managing our supplies, and we're preparing for every contingency," she said.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said city and county services like public safety, water, wastewater treatment and garbage collection will continue as normal.
"There really doesn't seem to be any reason to go out and buy all the bottled water you can get, you will have safe drinking water through this and future outbreaks," Allender said.
The mayor encouraged residents to use appropriate levels of caution, but also urged people to not panic.
"There are rumors that swill around at this point and time... Just be calm, check your news sources, stick to the local news as far as any closings or changes to schedules or anything like that," Allender said. "Panic begets panic, and if you're in the shopping center buying milk and butter, and you see a near riot over by the toilet paper aisle, it doesn't mean you need to buy additional toilet paper."
The officials in attendance at Wednesday's news conference said people should use common sense and take normal precautions by washing hands and using hand sanitizer. They also encouraged people to limit personal handshakes and other forms of body contact to help contain health exposure.
Dustin Willett, director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, said his organization has been participating in daily conference calls with local, state and federal health officials about the coronavirus.
"We're talking with our partners in health and human services at the federal level and local level, especially our partners at the South Dakota Department of Health, as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention," Willett said. "The specific plans that could be potentially operationalized in the future, certainly not something we are doing now, but we look at are governments in the area brushed up on their continuity of government plan."
Willett said there isn't a need at this time for full implementation of any emergency response plan, but to make sure all authorities are up-to-date on preparedness.
Craig Baltzer, director of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, said no events at the center have been canceled yet because of coronavirus, but advised people to stay home if they are not feeling well.
"If someone in the general public is feeling sick, any event is not that important. Please stay home, because there is some personal responsibility there," Baltzer said.
Rapid City Public Library Director Terri Davis and Regional Airport Director Patrick Dame both said since their facilities deal with large amounts of people daily, those who are not feeling well should also stay home.
Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs for Monument Health, said over-the-counter hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes all have the ingredients necessary to kill the COVID-19 virus.
Tice added that everyone should practice good hand hygiene and take note of symptoms.
"Stay home if you are sick. If people are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath — reach out to your primary care provider, contact one of our urgent cares or emergency department."
For more information on COVID-19 in Rapid City or South Dakota, visit https://monument.health/covid-19-south-dakota/.
