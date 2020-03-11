Local officials urge calm after report of county coronavirus death

"We're talking with our partners in health and human services at the federal level and local level, especially our partners at the South Dakota Department of Health, as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention," Willett said. "The specific plans that could be potentially operationalized in the future, certainly not something we are doing now, but we look at are governments in the area brushed up on their continuity of government plan."

Willett said there isn't a need at this time for full implementation of any emergency response plan, but to make sure all authorities are up-to-date on preparedness.

Craig Baltzer, director of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, said no events at the center have been canceled yet because of coronavirus, but advised people to stay home if they are not feeling well.

"If someone in the general public is feeling sick, any event is not that important. Please stay home, because there is some personal responsibility there," Baltzer said.

Rapid City Public Library Director Terri Davis and Regional Airport Director Patrick Dame both said since their facilities deal with large amounts of people daily, those who are not feeling well should also stay home.