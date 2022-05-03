Local organization to invest $2.5 million into health care careers

The West River Area Health Education Center could invest $2.5 million over the next four years into future health care professionals.

Center director Stephanie Mayfield said the nonprofit organization is one of 17 that received the H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant from the Department of Labor. She said the money could help upscale 209 workers looking for a career through 2025 through the Rural Health Works South Dakota initiative, which includes collaboration with the University of South Dakota School of Medicine and eastern South Dakota’s need for EMTs.

Mayfield presented the information to the Rapid City Council Monday night at the beginning of the meeting.

The center is a non-profit organization that aims to create collaborations and programs that inspire people to pursue health care careers, and equip health care professionals to serve in rural and underserved communities in western South Dakota.

“We knew, West River, we have a huge nursing shortage — from CNA, LPN, RN — huge,” Mayfield said.

She said specifically in South Dakota, the center hopes anyone with a passion for people enters the program to begin their journey into health care.

Mayfield said they have enough funds to help 105 people become CNAs and pay 100% of the training and certification. Each person could also receive a $1,000 stipend. The funds could also help 56 participants pursue a practical nursing diploma and 50% of the tuition, and 16 participants and 50% of the tuition for applied health sciences associate's degrees, registered nurse programs and registered nurse bachelor of science degrees.

Collectively, they would make about $8 million in wages annually.

“Definitely a good return on investment and we’re really trying to find people who are looking for a career,” she said. “We know before they graduate or get their certification, they’ll have a job.”

The council also heard a presentation from members of the Human Relations Commission-Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (HRC-MOA) on their April 7 trip to the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Members said the reservation communities are just an extension of the Rapid City community and should be treated that way. They also said this was opening the door to a partnership and collaboration.

Chair Karen Mortimer said there has been some interest from businesses and agencies on going on another trip to the Pine Ridge Reservation. She also said there’s interest in going to the Rosebud and Cheyenne River reservations as well.

During the meeting, the council set a public hearing for May 16 for a Tax Increment Finance District resolution and project plan for the Black Hills Industrial center. The up to $78 million district would span about 900 acres and be developed by Dream Design International. The center would be located along South Dakota Highway 79 and Old Folsom Road, and be home to AEsir Technologies, a Joplin, Missouri-based company that plans to establish its 600,000-square-foot gigafactory.

