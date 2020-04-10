Local providers withstanding storm of data usage during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With so many local residents sequestered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet has become even more of a lifeline for work, school, entertainment, or even simply keeping in touch with friends, co-workers and loved ones.

And so far, that lifeline is holding up well under much higher data usage since the pandemic intensified in March.

“We’re seeing from a 60-65 percent increase in traffic during the day, which is our traditional non-peak time, really due to people working from home more, students at home,” said Chris Karn, Vast Broadband regional operations manager of Rapid City.

Chief Technical Officer Jon Pederson said Midco Communication has seen a 30 percent uptick in usage, equating to an increase of 250 Gigabytes per second over the daytime hours.

Spreading the online traffic throughout the daytime hours has helped keep networks operating at a higher capacity, but still well below maximum, Pederson said.

Pederson said Midco’s data system is designed to handle 20 percent more than peak-time usage.

“It seems to be pretty steady from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., so it’s nice that it’s spread out over that time,” Pederson said.