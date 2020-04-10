Local providers withstanding storm of data usage during pandemic

With so many local residents sequestered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet has become even more of a lifeline for work, school, entertainment, or even simply keeping in touch with friends, co-workers and loved ones.
And so far, that lifeline is holding up well under much higher data usage since the pandemic intensified in March.
“We’re seeing from a 60-65 percent increase in traffic during the day, which is our traditional non-peak time, really due to people working from home more, students at home,” said Chris Karn, Vast Broadband regional operations manager of Rapid City.
Chief Technical Officer Jon Pederson said Midco Communication has seen a 30 percent uptick in usage, equating to an increase of 250 Gigabytes per second over the daytime hours.
Spreading the online traffic throughout the daytime hours has helped keep networks operating at a higher capacity, but still well below maximum, Pederson said.
Pederson said Midco’s data system is designed to handle 20 percent more than peak-time usage.
“It seems to be pretty steady from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., so it’s nice that it’s spread out over that time,” Pederson said.
Before the COVID-19 crisis closed schools and some businesses last month, peak usage for home internet traffic was 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
“And that’s up, too,” Karn said.
Karn said a multi-million dollar upgrade last year has helped keep Vast’s internet system running smoothly
“We were much more prepared for this with the upgrade,” Karn said. “Nobody could have predicted this but we are holding up quite well.”
Vast opened Wi-Fi hotspots to both customers and non-customers free of charge and is also working with school districts to ensure students in need of remote learning still have internet.
Midco said customers faced with financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic won’t face disconnection of service through May 15.
A Federal Lifeline Program offers subsidized home phone and internet service for qualifying low-income households with students now being home-schooled.
Midco is offering an Education Assistance Credit for students engaged in remote learning while schools and institutions are closed.
Both providers have closed their local offices to personal visits by customers, encouraging payments and service calls to be made online or over the phone.
Both providers are continuing to monitor data usage and are prepared to maintain service through even more usage increases.
“Like everyone else we’re watching the news and watching some of the statistics and keeping our fingers crossed,” Pederson said.
