Local results: Basketball, curling

High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Class AA SoDak 16
First Round
Brandon Valley 52, Aberdeen Central 48
Huron 84, Douglas 48
Rapid City Central 52, Sioux Falls Lincoln 48
Rapid City Stevens 74, Harrisburg 49
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 77, Watertown 58
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Mitchell 50
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Spearfish 47
Yankton 65, Sturgis Brown 39
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores, Week 9
Broom Stackers 6, Bedrockers 2
Kings of the House 12, Sweeping With the Enemy 3
Sultans of Sweep 10, Rock Blockers 3
The Van Buren Boys 6, Scott’s Tots 3
No curling next week, we resume play March 21.