Local results: Basketball, curling

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS

Class AA SoDak 16

First Round

Brandon Valley 52, Aberdeen Central 48

Huron 84, Douglas 48

Rapid City Central 52, Sioux Falls Lincoln 48

Rapid City Stevens 74, Harrisburg 49

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 77, Watertown 58

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Mitchell 50

Sioux Falls Washington 69, Spearfish 47

Yankton 65, Sturgis Brown 39

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores, Week 9

 Broom Stackers 6, Bedrockers 2

 Kings of the House 12, Sweeping With the Enemy 3

 Sultans of Sweep 10, Rock Blockers 3

 The Van Buren Boys 6, Scott’s Tots 3

 No curling next week, we resume play March 21.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

