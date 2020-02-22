Local results: Basketball, curling

High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Central 69, Harrisburg 51
Alcester-Hudson 53, Colome 49
Centerville 76, Avon 58
Chamberlain 55, Mobridge-Pollock 50
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52, Pine Ridge 49
Corsica/Stickney 67, Burke 55
Faith 69, Philip 31
Huron 67, Yankton 65
Madison 61, Sisseton 46
Marty Indian 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 57
Northwestern 58, Miller 44
Oelrichs 72, Edgemont 41
Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Pierre 60
St. Thomas More 86, Hill City 22
Tiospa Zina Tribal 75, Richland, N.D. 60
Todd County 83, White River 77
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61, Gayville-Volin 47
Wall 65, Newell 39
Watertown 50, Brandon Valley 46
Warner Classic=
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Warner 46
Arlington 58, Langford 45
Herreid/Selby Area 52, Florence/Henry 45
Sully Buttes 56, Little Wound 26
Waverly-South Shore 45, Ipswich 39
GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Dell Rapids 30
Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 37
Pine Ridge 63, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53
Sioux Falls Christian 57, Milbank 36
Sioux Falls Lincoln 66, Pierre 56
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 58, Mitchell 48
Sioux Falls Washington 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48
Yankton 57, Huron 33
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores, Week 7
12 oz Curlers 8, Kistler 5
Rockin the House 9, Bedrockers 4
Scott’s Tots 8, Rock Blockers 4
Broom Stackers 7, Curl Jam 6