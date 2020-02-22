Local results: Basketball, curling
Local results: Basketball, curling

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Central 69, Harrisburg 51

Alcester-Hudson 53, Colome 49

Centerville 76, Avon 58

Chamberlain 55, Mobridge-Pollock 50

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52, Pine Ridge 49

Corsica/Stickney 67, Burke 55

Faith 69, Philip 31

Huron 67, Yankton 65

Madison 61, Sisseton 46

Marty Indian 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 57

Northwestern 58, Miller 44

Oelrichs 72, Edgemont 41

Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Pierre 60

St. Thomas More 86, Hill City 22

Tiospa Zina Tribal 75, Richland, N.D. 60

Todd County 83, White River 77

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61, Gayville-Volin 47

Wall 65, Newell 39

Watertown 50, Brandon Valley 46

Warner Classic=

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Warner 46

Arlington 58, Langford 45

Herreid/Selby Area 52, Florence/Henry 45

Sully Buttes 56, Little Wound 26

Waverly-South Shore 45, Ipswich 39

GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Dell Rapids 30

Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 37

Pine Ridge 63, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53

Sioux Falls Christian 57, Milbank 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 66, Pierre 56

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 58, Mitchell 48

Sioux Falls Washington 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Yankton 57, Huron 33

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores, Week 7

12 oz Curlers 8, Kistler 5

Rockin the House 9, Bedrockers 4

Scott’s Tots 8, Rock Blockers 4

Broom Stackers 7, Curl Jam 6

