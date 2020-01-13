Local Results: Basketball, Hockey
Local Results: Basketball, Hockey

BASKETBALL

High School

South Dakota Media Polls

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 13 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

BOYS

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (13);6-1;80;1

2. Yankton (2);6-2;64;2

3. Huron (2);5-1;57;3

4. S.F. O’Gorman (1);6-2;49;5

5. S.F. Roosevelt;5-2;18;4

Receiving votes: Lincoln 2.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (17);7-0;89;1

2. S.F. Christian (1);6-1;70;2

3. Sioux Valley;8-0;48;4

4. Dakota Valley;6-1;37;3

5. Lennox;6-1;15;5

Receiving votes: Crow Creek 8, Tiospa Zina 3.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (13);4-0;84;1

2. De Smet (4);5-1;70;2

3. White River (1);6-0;60;3

4. Aberdeen Christian;7-1;20;T-5

5. Lyman;6-1;16;T-5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 11, Howard 6, Canistota 3.

GIRLS

Class AA

1. S.F. O’Gorman (18);7-0;90;1

2. R.C. Stevens;9-0;72;2

3. Harrisburg;8-0;51;3

4. S.F. Washington;4-1;37;4

5. S.F. Lincoln;4-2;20;5

Class A

1. Winner (13);8-0;84;1

2. Lennox (4);8-0;76;2

3. St. Thomas More (1);7-0;55;3

4. McCook Central-Montrose;5-0;33;4

5. Crow Creek;9-0;19;5

Receiving votes: West Central 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (16);6-0;88;1

2. De Smet (2);7-0;71;2

3. Ethan;6-0;54;3

4. White River;6-1;31;5

5. Castlewood;4-2;14;4

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 9, Langford Area 2, Howard 1.

HOCKEY

SDAHA High School

As of Jan. 12, 2020

BOYS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Sioux Falls #1;9;1;0;0;18;52;19

Brookings;8;1;1;0;17;48;20

Rushmore;6;1;1;1;14;39;26

Sioux Center;6;4;0;0;12;52;34

Huron;6;4;0;0;12;58;49

Watertown;4;5;1;0;9;30;36

Sioux Falls #2;4;5;1;0;9;29;39

Oahe;3;2;0;2;8;44;29

Mitchell;2;6;2;0;6;31;44

Yankton;0;9;0;1;1;27;87

Aberdeen;0;6;0;0;0;12;38

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Friday, Jan. 10

Sioux Falls #2 2, Brookings 2

Huron 5, Oahe 4

Saturday, Jan. 11

Rushmore 4, Mitchell 4

Oahe 5, Aberdeen 2

Brookings 7, Sioux Falls #2 1

Sioux Falls #1 7, Huron 4

Watertown 4, Yankton 3

Sunday, Jan. 12

Rushmore 5, Mitchell 3

Sioux Falls #1 5, Watertown 2

Brookings 7, Yankton 1

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Friday, Jan. 17

Rushmore at Huron, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Rushmore at Yankton, 6:30 p.m.

Sioux Center at Huron, 7 p.m.

Oahe at Mitchell, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Rushmore at Yankton, 12 p.m.

Mitchell at Sioux Center, 10:45 a.m.

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team;G;A;Pts

Brown, Sioux Center;19;15;34

Duba, Huron;17;13;30

Schlitz, Huron;16;10;26

Kjelden, Brookings;15;8;23

Kameran, Sioux City;10;13;23

Malwitz, S.Falls #1;10;12;22

Wedin, Oahe;8;11;19

Erickson, S.Falls #1;11;8;19

Weber, Yankton;15;3;18

Delzer, Rushmore;9;8;17

Brown, Rushmore;3;14;17

Siegel, S.Falls #1;6;11;17

GIRLS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Aberdeen;9;1;0;0;18;89;14

Sioux Falls;8;0;0;0;16;60;10

Brookings;6;3;0;1;13;32;30

Mitchell;5;4;0;0;10;44;42

Sioux Center;5;8;0;0;10;36;64

Watertown;3;5;0;0;6;23;39

Huron;2;7;0;1;5;20;47

Oahe;2;5;0;0;4;17;50

Rushmore;1;6;0;0;2;17;42

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Friday, Jan. 10

Aberdeen 8, Mitchell 4

Brookings 2, Sioux Center 1

Saturday, Jan. 11

Aberdeen 13, Oahe 1

Mitchell 5, Sioux Center 4

Sioux Falls 4, Brookings 0

Sunday, Jan. 12

Sioux Center 2, Huron 1

Aberdeen 7, Brookings 2

Oahe 5, Rushmore 4

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Friday, Jan. 17

Mitchell at Sioux Falls, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Oahe at Mitchell, 11:30 a.m.

Sioux Falls at Huron, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Rushmore, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Aberdeen at Rushmore, 12 p.m.

Oahe at Sioux Falls, 1:15 p.m.

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team;G;A;Pts

Holland, Aberdeen;30;12;42

Eckhoff, Aberdeen;17;15;32

Halverson, S.Falls;14;13;27

Harbaugh, S.Falls;13;10;23

Dean, Aberdeen;5;13;18

Orr, Aberdeen;9;9;18

Myer, Brookings;9;9;18

Amick, Mitchell;12;6;18

Grosdidier, Mitchell;14;3;17

Podoll, Aberdeen;5;11;16

Barber, Brookings;8;8;16

Lloyd, Watertown;14;2;16

