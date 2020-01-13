Local Results: Basketball, Hockey

BASKETBALL
High School
South Dakota Media Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 13 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
BOYS
Class AA
1. Brandon Valley (13);6-1;80;1
2. Yankton (2);6-2;64;2
3. Huron (2);5-1;57;3
4. S.F. O’Gorman (1);6-2;49;5
5. S.F. Roosevelt;5-2;18;4
Receiving votes: Lincoln 2.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (17);7-0;89;1
2. S.F. Christian (1);6-1;70;2
3. Sioux Valley;8-0;48;4
4. Dakota Valley;6-1;37;3
5. Lennox;6-1;15;5
Receiving votes: Crow Creek 8, Tiospa Zina 3.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (13);4-0;84;1
2. De Smet (4);5-1;70;2
3. White River (1);6-0;60;3
4. Aberdeen Christian;7-1;20;T-5
5. Lyman;6-1;16;T-5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 11, Howard 6, Canistota 3.
GIRLS
Class AA
1. S.F. O’Gorman (18);7-0;90;1
2. R.C. Stevens;9-0;72;2
3. Harrisburg;8-0;51;3
4. S.F. Washington;4-1;37;4
5. S.F. Lincoln;4-2;20;5
Class A
1. Winner (13);8-0;84;1
2. Lennox (4);8-0;76;2
3. St. Thomas More (1);7-0;55;3
4. McCook Central-Montrose;5-0;33;4
5. Crow Creek;9-0;19;5
Receiving votes: West Central 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (16);6-0;88;1
2. De Smet (2);7-0;71;2
3. Ethan;6-0;54;3
4. White River;6-1;31;5
5. Castlewood;4-2;14;4
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 9, Langford Area 2, Howard 1.
HOCKEY
SDAHA High School
As of Jan. 12, 2020
BOYS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Sioux Falls #1;9;1;0;0;18;52;19
Brookings;8;1;1;0;17;48;20
Rushmore;6;1;1;1;14;39;26
Sioux Center;6;4;0;0;12;52;34
Huron;6;4;0;0;12;58;49
Watertown;4;5;1;0;9;30;36
Sioux Falls #2;4;5;1;0;9;29;39
Oahe;3;2;0;2;8;44;29
Mitchell;2;6;2;0;6;31;44
Yankton;0;9;0;1;1;27;87
Aberdeen;0;6;0;0;0;12;38
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Friday, Jan. 10
Sioux Falls #2 2, Brookings 2
Huron 5, Oahe 4
Saturday, Jan. 11
Rushmore 4, Mitchell 4
Oahe 5, Aberdeen 2
Brookings 7, Sioux Falls #2 1
Sioux Falls #1 7, Huron 4
Watertown 4, Yankton 3
Sunday, Jan. 12
Rushmore 5, Mitchell 3
Sioux Falls #1 5, Watertown 2
Brookings 7, Yankton 1
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Friday, Jan. 17
Rushmore at Huron, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Rushmore at Yankton, 6:30 p.m.
Sioux Center at Huron, 7 p.m.
Oahe at Mitchell, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Rushmore at Yankton, 12 p.m.
Mitchell at Sioux Center, 10:45 a.m.
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team;G;A;Pts
Brown, Sioux Center;19;15;34
Duba, Huron;17;13;30
Schlitz, Huron;16;10;26
Kjelden, Brookings;15;8;23
Kameran, Sioux City;10;13;23
Malwitz, S.Falls #1;10;12;22
Wedin, Oahe;8;11;19
Erickson, S.Falls #1;11;8;19
Weber, Yankton;15;3;18
Delzer, Rushmore;9;8;17
Brown, Rushmore;3;14;17
Siegel, S.Falls #1;6;11;17
GIRLS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Aberdeen;9;1;0;0;18;89;14
Sioux Falls;8;0;0;0;16;60;10
Brookings;6;3;0;1;13;32;30
Mitchell;5;4;0;0;10;44;42
Sioux Center;5;8;0;0;10;36;64
Watertown;3;5;0;0;6;23;39
Huron;2;7;0;1;5;20;47
Oahe;2;5;0;0;4;17;50
Rushmore;1;6;0;0;2;17;42
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Friday, Jan. 10
Aberdeen 8, Mitchell 4
Brookings 2, Sioux Center 1
Saturday, Jan. 11
Aberdeen 13, Oahe 1
Mitchell 5, Sioux Center 4
Sioux Falls 4, Brookings 0
Sunday, Jan. 12
Sioux Center 2, Huron 1
Aberdeen 7, Brookings 2
Oahe 5, Rushmore 4
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Friday, Jan. 17
Mitchell at Sioux Falls, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Oahe at Mitchell, 11:30 a.m.
Sioux Falls at Huron, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Rushmore, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Aberdeen at Rushmore, 12 p.m.
Oahe at Sioux Falls, 1:15 p.m.
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team;G;A;Pts
Holland, Aberdeen;30;12;42
Eckhoff, Aberdeen;17;15;32
Halverson, S.Falls;14;13;27
Harbaugh, S.Falls;13;10;23
Dean, Aberdeen;5;13;18
Orr, Aberdeen;9;9;18
Myer, Brookings;9;9;18
Amick, Mitchell;12;6;18
Grosdidier, Mitchell;14;3;17
Podoll, Aberdeen;5;11;16
Barber, Brookings;8;8;16
Lloyd, Watertown;14;2;16