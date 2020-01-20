Local Results: Basketball, Hockey

BASKETBALL

High School

South Dakota Media Polls

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 20 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Yankton (10);7-2;78;2

2. Huron (5);6-1;68;3

3. S.F. O’Gorman (3);7-2;59;4

4. Brandon Valley;7-2;47;1

5. Roosevelt;5-3;13;5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2, Sioux Falls Lincoln 2, Rapid City Stevens 1. 

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (18);8-0;90;1

2. S.F. Christian;7-1;69;2

3. Sioux Valley;9-0;55;3

4. Dakota Valley;8-1;34;4

5. Lennox;8-1;13;5

Receiving votes: Crow Creek 7, Tiospa Zina 1, Groton Area 1. 

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (15);6-0;87;1

2. De Smet (2);6-1;69;2

3. White River (1);8-0;58;3

4. Lyman;8-1;27;5

5. Howard;7-1;9;RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 6, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Canistota 4, Hanson 3, Arlington 2, Freeman Academy/Marion 1. 

Girls

Class AA

1. S.F. O’Gorman (18);8-0;90;1

2. R.C. Stevens;10-0;72;2

3. Harrisburg;10-0;54;3

4. S.F. Lincoln;4-2;32;5

5. S.F. Washington;4-3;20;4

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2. 

Class A

1. Winner (14);9-0;85;1

2. Lennox (3);10-0;75;2

3. St. Thomas More (1);8-0;55;3

4. Crow Creek;9-0;36;5

5. Aberdeen Roncalli;9-1;8;RV

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 6, Red Cloud 3, Flandreau 1, West Central 1. 

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (17);9-0;89;1

2. De Smet (1);9-0;69;2

3. Ethan;7-0;54;3

4. White River;7-1;34;4

5. Castlewood;7-2;15;5

Receiving votes: Langford Area 6, Faulkton 3.   

MONDAY'S SCORES

GIRLS GAMES

Sisseton 58, Tiospa Zina 35

Beresford 57, Madison 45

Hanson Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 66, Langford 48

Parkston 44, Hamlin 35

Ethan 54, Faulkton 30

St. Thomas More 57, McCook Central-Montrose 55

Winner 59, Lennox 54

S.F. Christian 58, Sioux Valley 39

281 Conference Tourney

Highmore-Harrold 53, Sunshine Bible 11

Hitchcock-Tulare 47, Wessington Springs 22

Wolsey-Wessington 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 25

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 53, Iroquois-Doland 27

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 55, James Valley Christian 40

Iroquois-Doland 55, Sunshine Bible 54 OT

BOYS GAMES

West Central 60, Hamlin 57

Colman-Egan 68, Elkton 58

Platte-Geddes 54, Gregory 40

Mobridge-Pollock 74, Standing Rock, N.D. 40

HOCKEY

SDAHA High School

As of Jan. 12, 2020

BOYS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Rushmore;9;1;1;1;20;62;36

Sioux Falls #1;9;1;0;0;18;52;19

Brookings;8;1;1;0;17;48;20

Sioux Center;6;4;0;0;12;52;34

Huron;6;5;0;0;12;64;56

Watertown;4;5;1;0;9;30;36

Sioux Falls #2;4;5;1;0;9;29;39

Oahe;3;2;0;2;8;44;29

Mitchell;2;7;2;0;6;35;54

Yankton;0;11;0;1;1;31;103

Aberdeen;0;6;0;0;0;12;38

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Friday, Jan. 17

Rushmore 7, Huron 6 OT

Saturday, Jan. 18

Rushmore 8, Yankton 2

Sioux Center at Huron, ppd

Oahe at Mitchell, ppd

Sunday, Jan. 19

Rushmore 8, Yankton 2

Oahe 10, Mitchell 4

Mitchell at Sioux Center, ppd

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Friday, Jan. 24

Watertown at Mitchell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Yankton at Aberdeen, 2:30 p.m.

Sioux Center at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Sioux Falls #2 at Aberdeen, 2 p.m.

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team;G;A;Pts

Brown, Sioux Center;19;15;34

Duba, Huron;17;15;32

Schlitz, Huron;19;10;29

Delzer, Rushmore;12;14;26

Brown, Rushmore;8;16;24

Kameran, Sioux City;10;13;23

Kjelden, Brookings;14;8;22

Wedin, Oahe;9;13;22

Malwitz, S.Falls #1;10;12;22

Leif, Oahe;11;9;20

Weber, Yankton;16;4;20

GOALIE LEADERS

Player, Team;W;L;T;GAA;Sv%

Partridge, Rushmore;9;2;1;3.01;.878

Roufs. S.Falls #1;6;1;0;1.95;.910

Letcher, Huron;5;3;0;5.19;.872

Brecher, Brookings;4;0;1;1.95;.899

Cannegieter, Sioux City;4;1;0;2.80;.892

McBride, Watertown;4;5;1;3.50;.882

Kuechermeister, Brookings;3;1;0;2.00;.892

Duffy, Oahe;3;4;0;4.21;.852

Huyser, S.Falls #2;3;4;0;3.37;.908

Tiede, S.Falls #1;3;0;0;1.80;.898

GIRLS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Aberdeen;11;1;0;0;22;89;14

Sioux Falls;9;0;0;0;18;60;10

Brookings;6;3;0;1;13;32;30

Mitchell;5;4;0;0;10;44;42

Sioux Center;5;8;0;0;10;36;64

Watertown;3;5;0;0;6;23;39

Huron;2;7;0;1;5;20;47

Oahe;2;6;0;0;4;17;60

Rushmore;1;8;0;0;2;18;72

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Friday, Jan. 17

Mitchell at Sioux Falls, ppd

Saturday, Jan. 18

Sioux Falls at Huron, ppd

Oahe at Mitchell, ppd

Aberdeen 17, Rushmore 0

Sunday, Jan. 19

Aberdeen 13, Rushmore 1

Sioux Falls 10, Oahe 0

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Friday, Jan. 24

Sioux Falls at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Brookings at Oahe, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Watertown at Sioux Center, 2:45 p.m.

Oahe at Huron, 6 p.m.

Brookings at Rushmore, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Brookings at Rushmore, 1:15 p.m.

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team;G;A;Pts

Holland, Aberdeen;36;18;54

Eckhoff, Aberdeen;20;21;41

Halverson, S.Falls;16;15;31

Orr, Aberdeen;16;13;29

Dean, Aberdeen;10;18;28

Harbaugh, S.Falls;14;14;28

Podoll, Aberdeen;8;11;19

Myer, Brookings;9;9;18

Amick, Mitchell;12;6;18

Mork, S.Falls;9;9;18

GOALIE LEADERS

Player, Team;W;L;T;GAA;Sv%

Snow, Aberdeen;10;1;0;1.27;.919

Krabbenhoft, S.Falls;6;0;0;1.00;.914

Runge, Brookings;5;3;0;2.93;.888

Kludt, Mitchell;5;4;0;4.66;.825

Moore, Sioux City;5;8;0;4.92;.824

VanderEsch, S.Falls;3;0;0;1.33;.879

Ferguson, Huron;2;7;0;4.39;.887

Stewart-Fromm, Oahe;2;6;0;7.50;.805

Young, Watertown;2;3;0;3.18;.913

