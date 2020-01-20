Local Results: Basketball, Hockey

BASKETBALL
High School
South Dakota Media Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 20 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Yankton (10);7-2;78;2
2. Huron (5);6-1;68;3
3. S.F. O’Gorman (3);7-2;59;4
4. Brandon Valley;7-2;47;1
5. Roosevelt;5-3;13;5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2, Sioux Falls Lincoln 2, Rapid City Stevens 1.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (18);8-0;90;1
2. S.F. Christian;7-1;69;2
3. Sioux Valley;9-0;55;3
4. Dakota Valley;8-1;34;4
5. Lennox;8-1;13;5
Receiving votes: Crow Creek 7, Tiospa Zina 1, Groton Area 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (15);6-0;87;1
2. De Smet (2);6-1;69;2
3. White River (1);8-0;58;3
4. Lyman;8-1;27;5
5. Howard;7-1;9;RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 6, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Canistota 4, Hanson 3, Arlington 2, Freeman Academy/Marion 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. S.F. O’Gorman (18);8-0;90;1
2. R.C. Stevens;10-0;72;2
3. Harrisburg;10-0;54;3
4. S.F. Lincoln;4-2;32;5
5. S.F. Washington;4-3;20;4
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2.
Class A
1. Winner (14);9-0;85;1
2. Lennox (3);10-0;75;2
3. St. Thomas More (1);8-0;55;3
4. Crow Creek;9-0;36;5
5. Aberdeen Roncalli;9-1;8;RV
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 6, Red Cloud 3, Flandreau 1, West Central 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (17);9-0;89;1
2. De Smet (1);9-0;69;2
3. Ethan;7-0;54;3
4. White River;7-1;34;4
5. Castlewood;7-2;15;5
Receiving votes: Langford Area 6, Faulkton 3.
MONDAY'S SCORES
GIRLS GAMES
Sisseton 58, Tiospa Zina 35
Beresford 57, Madison 45
Hanson Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 66, Langford 48
Parkston 44, Hamlin 35
Ethan 54, Faulkton 30
St. Thomas More 57, McCook Central-Montrose 55
Winner 59, Lennox 54
S.F. Christian 58, Sioux Valley 39
281 Conference Tourney
Highmore-Harrold 53, Sunshine Bible 11
Hitchcock-Tulare 47, Wessington Springs 22
Wolsey-Wessington 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 25
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 53, Iroquois-Doland 27
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 55, James Valley Christian 40
Iroquois-Doland 55, Sunshine Bible 54 OT
BOYS GAMES
West Central 60, Hamlin 57
Colman-Egan 68, Elkton 58
Platte-Geddes 54, Gregory 40
Mobridge-Pollock 74, Standing Rock, N.D. 40
HOCKEY
SDAHA High School
As of Jan. 12, 2020
BOYS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Rushmore;9;1;1;1;20;62;36
Sioux Falls #1;9;1;0;0;18;52;19
Brookings;8;1;1;0;17;48;20
Sioux Center;6;4;0;0;12;52;34
Huron;6;5;0;0;12;64;56
Watertown;4;5;1;0;9;30;36
Sioux Falls #2;4;5;1;0;9;29;39
Oahe;3;2;0;2;8;44;29
Mitchell;2;7;2;0;6;35;54
Yankton;0;11;0;1;1;31;103
Aberdeen;0;6;0;0;0;12;38
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Friday, Jan. 17
Rushmore 7, Huron 6 OT
Saturday, Jan. 18
Rushmore 8, Yankton 2
Sioux Center at Huron, ppd
Oahe at Mitchell, ppd
Sunday, Jan. 19
Rushmore 8, Yankton 2
Oahe 10, Mitchell 4
Mitchell at Sioux Center, ppd
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Friday, Jan. 24
Watertown at Mitchell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Yankton at Aberdeen, 2:30 p.m.
Sioux Center at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Sioux Falls #2 at Aberdeen, 2 p.m.
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team;G;A;Pts
Brown, Sioux Center;19;15;34
Duba, Huron;17;15;32
Schlitz, Huron;19;10;29
Delzer, Rushmore;12;14;26
Brown, Rushmore;8;16;24
Kameran, Sioux City;10;13;23
Kjelden, Brookings;14;8;22
Wedin, Oahe;9;13;22
Malwitz, S.Falls #1;10;12;22
Leif, Oahe;11;9;20
Weber, Yankton;16;4;20
GOALIE LEADERS
Player, Team;W;L;T;GAA;Sv%
Partridge, Rushmore;9;2;1;3.01;.878
Roufs. S.Falls #1;6;1;0;1.95;.910
Letcher, Huron;5;3;0;5.19;.872
Brecher, Brookings;4;0;1;1.95;.899
Cannegieter, Sioux City;4;1;0;2.80;.892
McBride, Watertown;4;5;1;3.50;.882
Kuechermeister, Brookings;3;1;0;2.00;.892
Duffy, Oahe;3;4;0;4.21;.852
Huyser, S.Falls #2;3;4;0;3.37;.908
Tiede, S.Falls #1;3;0;0;1.80;.898
GIRLS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Aberdeen;11;1;0;0;22;89;14
Sioux Falls;9;0;0;0;18;60;10
Brookings;6;3;0;1;13;32;30
Mitchell;5;4;0;0;10;44;42
Sioux Center;5;8;0;0;10;36;64
Watertown;3;5;0;0;6;23;39
Huron;2;7;0;1;5;20;47
Oahe;2;6;0;0;4;17;60
Rushmore;1;8;0;0;2;18;72
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Friday, Jan. 17
Mitchell at Sioux Falls, ppd
Saturday, Jan. 18
Sioux Falls at Huron, ppd
Oahe at Mitchell, ppd
Aberdeen 17, Rushmore 0
Sunday, Jan. 19
Aberdeen 13, Rushmore 1
Sioux Falls 10, Oahe 0
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Friday, Jan. 24
Sioux Falls at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Brookings at Oahe, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Watertown at Sioux Center, 2:45 p.m.
Oahe at Huron, 6 p.m.
Brookings at Rushmore, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Brookings at Rushmore, 1:15 p.m.
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team;G;A;Pts
Holland, Aberdeen;36;18;54
Eckhoff, Aberdeen;20;21;41
Halverson, S.Falls;16;15;31
Orr, Aberdeen;16;13;29
Dean, Aberdeen;10;18;28
Harbaugh, S.Falls;14;14;28
Podoll, Aberdeen;8;11;19
Myer, Brookings;9;9;18
Amick, Mitchell;12;6;18
Mork, S.Falls;9;9;18
GOALIE LEADERS
Player, Team;W;L;T;GAA;Sv%
Snow, Aberdeen;10;1;0;1.27;.919
Krabbenhoft, S.Falls;6;0;0;1.00;.914
Runge, Brookings;5;3;0;2.93;.888
Kludt, Mitchell;5;4;0;4.66;.825
Moore, Sioux City;5;8;0;4.92;.824
VanderEsch, S.Falls;3;0;0;1.33;.879
Ferguson, Huron;2;7;0;4.39;.887
Stewart-Fromm, Oahe;2;6;0;7.50;.805
Young, Watertown;2;3;0;3.18;.913