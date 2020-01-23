Local results: High School Basketball

High School basketball
Thursday's Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 75, Brookings 34
Britton-Hecla 56, Deuel 35
Burke 63, Lyman 48
Canton 61, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 43
Chamberlain 80, Miller 36
Dell Rapids 66, Madison 48
Douglas 62, Pierre 55
Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 32
Florence/Henry 47, Waubay/Summit 45
Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Baltic 31
Gregory 59, Kimball/White Lake 38
Groton Area 61, Aberdeen Roncalli 53
Hanson 66, Canistota 57
Hill City 50, Lead-Deadwood 47
Howard 85, Bridgewater-Emery 74
Ipswich 54, Faulkton 47
Irene-Wakonda 47, Alcester-Hudson 19
Lennox 54, West Central 41
Luverne, Minn. 56, Garretson 48
Marty Indian 63, Scotland 32
Menno 61, Freeman 57
Oelrichs 57, New Underwood 48
Parkston 46, Bon Homme 34
Pine Ridge 64, Winner 60
Rapid City Christian 81, Bennett County 26
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Huron 37
St. Francis Indian 93, Jones County 79
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Mitchell Christian 41
Vermillion 59, Sioux Falls Christian 58
281 Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Sunshine Bible Academy 61, James Valley Christian 55
Fifth Place
Wessington Springs 46, Hitchcock-Tulare 36
Third Place
Iroquois 64, Highmore-Harrold 61
Championship
Wolsey-Wessington 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 51, OT
DVC Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36
Semifinal
Arlington 62, Lake Preston 34
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Colman-Egan 55
GIRLS
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 40, Elk Point-Jefferson 39
Avon 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 28
Baltic 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 29
Belle Fourche 55, Douglas 35
Brandon Valley 64, Brookings 31
Castlewood 48, DeSmet 42
Clark/Willow Lake 73, Webster 55
Corsica/Stickney 60, Ethan 51
Deuel 45, Britton-Hecla 34
Faulkton 48, Ipswich 31
Howard 57, Bridgewater-Emery 49
Irene-Wakonda 60, Alcester-Hudson 27
Langford 44, Waverly-South Shore 38
Lennox 54, West Central 42
Luverne, Minn. 67, Garretson 43
Miller 49, Chamberlain 32
Mobridge-Pollock 71, McLaughlin 65
New Underwood 44, Oelrichs 37
Newell 54, Custer 53
North Central Co-Op 58, Great Plains Lutheran 51
Parkston 46, Bon Homme 34
Rapid City Christian 71, Bennett County 34
Scotland 70, Marty Indian 45
Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Huron 36
Sully Buttes 60, Stanley County 32
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53, Mitchell Christian 35
Wall 57, Philip 50
Winner 75, Pine Ridge 38
281 Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Iroquois 67, Sunshine Bible Academy 26
Fifth Place
James Valley Christian 46, Wessington Springs 26
Third Place
Wolsey-Wessington 46, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43
Championship
Hitchcock-Tulare 46, Highmore-Harrold 39
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
First Round
Dupree 90, Harding County 49
Faith 76, Tiospaye Topa 20
Lemmon 64, McIntosh 24
Timber Lake 66, Bison 29