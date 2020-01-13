Local Schedule | Tuesday, Jan. 14
Local Schedule | Tuesday, Jan. 14

BASKETBALL

High School Girls

Bowman, N.D. at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

Philip at Hill City;4:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

Douglas at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.

Bennett County at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.

Upton, Wyo. at Newell;7:30 p.m.

Oelrichs vs. Edgemont (at Hot Springs);6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Spearfish;5:30 p.m.

Custer at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Douglas at Lead-Deadwood;7:30 p.m.

Hill City at Philip;6 p.m.

St. Francis at Pine Ridge;5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Pierre at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Harding County at Dupree;5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

R.C. Central at Douglas;2 p.m.

