Local Schedule | Tuesday, Jan. 14

BASKETBALL
High School Girls
Bowman, N.D. at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
Philip at Hill City;4:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
Douglas at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.
Bennett County at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.
Upton, Wyo. at Newell;7:30 p.m.
Oelrichs vs. Edgemont (at Hot Springs);6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Spearfish;5:30 p.m.
Custer at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Douglas at Lead-Deadwood;7:30 p.m.
Hill City at Philip;6 p.m.
St. Francis at Pine Ridge;5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Pierre at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Harding County at Dupree;5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
R.C. Central at Douglas;2 p.m.