Local, state health care systems stressed; Monument Health Rapid City on "divert status," county official says

Monument Health is on a “divert status” and is experiencing significant stress, county emergency management director Dustin Willett said during the Pennington County Commissioners meeting Thursday.
"Our health care system, our major health care systems across the state, are stressed," Willett said. "Our curve is not flat right now."
In a phone call with the Journal, Willett explained that the divert status means if a hospital has no space for a patient who requires a certain type of care, a hospital may find another facility that does have room for the patient and will arrange a transfer. The diversion can mean any number of things in terms of which service they divert from, Willett said.
Willett said he couldn’t comment further on behalf of Monument Health and deferred to the hospital system. Spokespeople for Monument Health couldn’t comment Thursday but said they would put out a press release by Friday morning updating reporters on the situation.
Willett said during the meeting that there are bed spaces available in different areas within Monument health, but a physical bed at the hospital doesn't necessarily equate to the appropriate amount of staff to provide direct care to those patients.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reports that for the Black Hills region, 30% of staffed ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, or 16 beds. The data indicates only 56 staffed ICU beds are in the region, and that 9.4% or only five of those beds are available.
The DOH reports 105 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the Black Hills at the following hospitals:
- Two at Bennett County Hospital and Nursing Home
- 10 at Cheyenne River Health Center
- Five at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital
- Three at Monument Health Custer Hospital
- One at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital
- 67 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, including 14 in ICU beds and seven on ventilators
- Six at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, including two in ICU beds
- Two at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital
- Nine at Pine Ridge IHS Hospital
Willett said it’s important to realize the DOH releases data only for staffed bed capacity.
Willett said some models show the county with a downward trend of COVID-19 cases coming up, but "we can only hope that that's accurate.
"Just keep in mind that our hospitalizations tend to peak after the cases peak, so the cases peak and then a week or two later is when our hospitals peak," he said. "Then a week or two after that is when our deaths peak."
Willett said it's not just the Midwest that's showing an increase in cases.
Commissioner Mark DiSanto said he also sees an increase of cases everywhere despite the precautions people are taking. He said the way the county is handling the pandemic allows people to make their own choices and he thinks they're making good ones.
Commissioner Ron Rossknecht asked Willett if he thought if it was time the county made a mask mandate for county buildings like Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender mandated for city buildings in October.
Willett said hindsight is 20/20. He said at the beginning of the pandemic when the virus was moving through the nation's coastal areas, the county responded significantly.
"It would be awesome if now we were taking some of those steps," he said. "Now that the virus is truly moving through our community, now is when the more... severe measures might be more impactful."
He said anything that can be done to alleviate the load on the health care system, to him, is worth it.
Willett said this isn't taking a political or ideological stand, and it isn't saying they know the science or virology behind it, but it's a request to help the health care system.
Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix and Commissioner Chair Deb Hadcock said people should be respectful of businesses and people who ask those around them to wear masks.
Masks are required in the county administration building.
Morgan Matzen contributed to this report.
