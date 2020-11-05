Local, state health care systems stressed; Monument Health Rapid City on "divert status," county official says

Monument Health is on a “divert status” and is experiencing significant stress, county emergency management director Dustin Willett said during the Pennington County Commissioners meeting Thursday.

"Our health care system, our major health care systems across the state, are stressed," Willett said. "Our curve is not flat right now."

In a phone call with the Journal, Willett explained that the divert status means if a hospital has no space for a patient who requires a certain type of care, a hospital may find another facility that does have room for the patient and will arrange a transfer. The diversion can mean any number of things in terms of which service they divert from, Willett said.

Willett said he couldn’t comment further on behalf of Monument Health and deferred to the hospital system. Spokespeople for Monument Health couldn’t comment Thursday but said they would put out a press release by Friday morning updating reporters on the situation.

Willett said during the meeting that there are bed spaces available in different areas within Monument health, but a physical bed at the hospital doesn't necessarily equate to the appropriate amount of staff to provide direct care to those patients.