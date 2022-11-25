Local theatre company anchored in 'perfect partnership'

Adaptations of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic "A Christmas Carol" are a dime a dozen, but Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment creators Stephen Farruggia and Bridgett Farruggia Hill preferred a more personal approach.

Although the Rapid City theatre company is nine years old, the company has taken on a remodeled venue at 1124 Kansas City Street. Their production of "A Christmas Carol", performed Dec. 16-20, takes them back to year one, and the first show they ever did.

Now a Christmas tradition, it all began with a script Farruggia wrote himself.

“I couldn’t find a script I liked,” Farruggia said, a Rapid City native and self-professed jack of all trades. “They’re all campy, they’re all just — just give me the book. The book is good. And leave it alone.”

Reminiscent of a partnership that has served as the hallmark of their success, both personally and professionally, Farruggia’s wife Hill encouraged a talent she knew Farruggia had — why not adapt his own?

So he did — and they’ve been performing it ever since.

A labor of love, the story of Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment is also the story of Farruggia and Hill. Farruggia called them a “perfect partnership,” drawing on complementary skills from both sides, but also an understanding of each other that enhances them.

Their story appropriately began with a community theatre company in Rapid City in the summer of 2013. Farruggia was working as the Education and Outreach Director for Black Hills Community Theatre when both he and Hill auditioned for the company’s production of Hansel and Gretel.

“I thought he hated me to begin with,” Hill said. “I would try to talk to him and he would just not say anything.”

Farruggia admitted Hill was the only girl that ever left him tongue-tied.

Once he managed to untangle it, he also found they shared a “very relatable passion,” Farruggia said, and a dream of starting their own theatre someday.

Reminiscing on their early days, and what they have built together, Seraphim could not exist without one or the other, Farruggia said of the pair.

“I couldn’t do this by myself, and she couldn’t do this by herself, because we fill in the knowledge gaps so perfectly,” he said. “We don’t always say what the other wants to hear” — but they make each other better, he said.

Farruggia’s relationship with theatre began in his childhood basement, creating lighting design for his stuffed animals’ concerts. He talked himself into joining community theatre at the age of 13 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“Theatre was what got me out of my shell,” he said. “I remember going, well, either you stop being shy or you stop doing theatre. And I just loved it so much.”

He studied psychology and education in college, but always thought he’d have a doomed career as a teacher, in the way of Dead Poet’s Society — a philosophy at odds with the powers that be (he’s also currently the Drama Director at Stevens High School).

Hill, on the other hand, brought an artistic flair and a degree in conceptual fashion design, as well as her own acting chops and skill as a dancer and choreographer. An intricate cosplayer with attention to detail, costuming was a second language to Hill.

As it happened, the two were working on costumes when they first spoke their dream out loud. Gluing shells onto a crown for a production of the Little Mermaid, they pitched ideas and listed their assets.

“We were just noticing how each other’s talents filled in the gaps so well,” Farruggia said.

They knew they could do it — they just didn’t know when — someday, they said.

“Why does it always have to be someday?” came the sage wisdom of Farruggia’s father, working in his garden the day Farruggia told him about his and Hill’s dream. “Why can’t it be today?”

That was an important moment, Farruggia said — that was the day they started their theatre, with $21.73 in his pocket.

It was barely enough for a script — but it was enough. They registered with the state, researched LLCs and got a government tax number.

Farruggia and Hill had been dating barely a year when they decided to build a business together.

“I don’t feel like going into business with somebody is something you do lightly,” Hill said. “And it was never a question in either of our minds.”

Hill described both her and Farruggia as people of faith — a thread woven throughout their entire story.

“We kept trying to push each other away, but it was something that [God] had designed and [God] wanted us to be together,” she said, “and so once the decision was made to be with him, everything else was just — yes — this is going to work and it’s not a question of if it’s going to work — it will work out.”

Their faith was not without its tests. After navigating the murky waters of business ownership logistics, they had to figure out how to stretch that $21.73 into an operational theatre company.

Hill turned her skills as a cosplayer into their first official fundraising campaign. She and Farruggia spent an entire summer cosplaying different characters in Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City. They took pictures for tips and handed out business cards — every Thursday night for four hours. Those tips funded their first production.

That first show — which they have performed annually every year since — looked a bit different in 2014. Seraphim’s first production of "A Christmas Carol" was performed behind a dance studio in what Hill described as a warehouse-like shed.

Over the next nine years, they would rehearse in an unheated building in the dead of winter, move from the shed to a rented space in the mall and fight insurance for keys to a performance space four days before a show. Their narrative is littered with countless stories of times their dream should’ve died.

But they also had countless stories of miraculous timing, remarkable talent and perseverance that kept their dream alive. They got to experiment with interactive theatre and nurture a gift Farruggia had never really flexed before: writing.

As he and Hill began to develop their company, he realized he was incredibly picky about the scripts he chose. He not only wrote their adaptation of "A Christmas Carol", but a host of original shows ranging from an Alice in Wonderland asylum mystery to an interactive zombie show with three alternate endings.

Both Farruggia and Hill were able to stretch their creative capacity in ways they never had before. No matter how foreign or bold their content, they relied on the same strengths of their partnership — even when it meant throwing out 23 pages of writing.

“People are always so afraid of criticism, but criticism is one of our greatest tools, if it’s constructive,” Hill said.

Up until this past year, Farruggia and Hill were a two-person show, running everything from set design, construction and lighting to costumes, painting and directing.

Where their theatre sits now — a renovated church building on Kansas Street — was a pipe dream they thought was impossible in their first eight years of business. When they first started out, they both said their dream was to eventually land in a space they could renovate into both a theatre and a place to live. They have now been there for two years.

“I felt like Kevin Costner’s character in ‘Field of Dreams,’” he said. They went from 3,200 square feet and a little black box theatre in the mall to nearly 20,000 square feet. They wondered if the leap was too big, too soon. Farruggia questioned if they would be able to fill the audience.

“I specifically had the feeling of ‘what was God saying,’” Farruggia said. “Almost like, if you build it, they will come. Just do it.”

The final show they performed in the mall space was, appropriately, "A Christmas Carol" — it was also the first show they performed for their grand opening in the current location.

The onset of COVID-19 allowed them to renovate the church building without worrying about ongoing shows or rehearsals. They now have space for costumes, set workshops, upgraded lighting, props, dressing rooms — they are even working on opening balcony seating.

Hill’s eye for design is championed from every corner, with jeweled hues of purple and turquoise marking the transition from dated church décor to vibrant performance space.

Farruggia said they have been told they should move their company and talents to a larger city — but that was never the goal. There is talent to be showcased in Rapid City, they said — including their own.

“When you’re given talents, and you feel in your heart these are the talents you’re supposed to be using — that’s definitely the way we give back and give glory to God,” Hill said.

Today, in addition to their growing productions, they boast programs for improv, murder mysteries, character appearances and — particularly close to their hearts — their Second Star children’s education program. They wrapped a production of "The Hobbit" in October, and rehearsals are underway for "A Christmas Carol", with tickets on sale Thanksgiving Day.

As Farruggia and Hill prepare for yet another run of the production that started it all, nine years later, their foundation remains unaltered.

“For me, I always feel like the gifts I was given, are to be shared,” Farruggia said. “They're not mine. I am just to share them. That's my goal. That's our task.”