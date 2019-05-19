FORT MEADE | Decades removed from the era when the military handed out free cigarettes to soldiers, the Department of Veterans Affairs is increasing the push for veterans to kick the habit by banning tobacco use at VA health care facilities nationwide.
“This is essentially the VA agreeing, conceding that we are medical facilities that need to be medical facilities,” said Dr. Neil Goodloe, chief of staff at the VA Black Hills Health Care System hospital at Fort Meade.
The nationwide tobacco-free mandate is to take effect by October, but Black Hills VA hospitals at Fort Meade and Hot Springs have set May 29 as the date patients, visitors, contractors, volunteers and vendors may no longer use tobacco in any form on those campuses.
As with many private hospitals and clinics and other public areas, smoking was already prohibited inside VA buildings.
Tobacco use had been allowed in designated areas away from entrances, windows and air-handling units outside of buildings, but that will no longer be the case after May 29.
The directive also applies to chewing tobacco and e-cigarettes and includes VA outreach clinics and other facilities.
Teresa Forbes, VA public affairs officer, said the Black Hills VA centers were ready to implement the tobacco-free policy well ahead of the nationwide October mandate.
“We’re ready for it. We have all of the resources that we knew that we needed if veterans wanted the options to quit. They are all in place,” she said.
Not included in the smoke-free ban, at least for now, are health center employees and medical staff, said Cynthia Heaton, acting associate director.
Negotiations concerning implementation of the ban for employees are underway with a union, the American Federation of Government Employees, she said.
Heaton said the upcoming ban has already inspired employees to quit, including herself.
“I’ve been trying to quit for years. This is another impetus for me to do so,” she said. “I will be working on that.”
Exceptions will also be made for use of tobacco in Native American ceremonies and traditions.
“When there’s a valid use for tobacco in conjunction with a religious ceremony, that will be allowed,” Heaton said.
Goodloe said he has encountered some expected pushback from veterans upset with the impending ban.
“As leadership, we are partnered with them in this process and understand that it will be difficult. We’ll have to walk it with them as we figure it out,” he said.
But those who wish to quit have a variety of state and federal tobacco-cessation programs available, said Kelly Tobin, VA health behavior coordinator.
Resources include online programs: smokefree.gov/vet, and veteranshealthlibrary.org, the VA Tobacco Quitline, 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838), along with individual and group cessation counseling.
“That’s one of the really awesome things about the VA is that for any health behavior changes veterans want to make, we have a ton of programs to help support them, and tobacco cessation is definitely right there with them," Tobin said.
Those ignoring the ban by lighting up after May 29 could be subject to a citation, but enforcement will more likely take a low-key approach, such as a verbal reminder.
“We’re trying to take a positive approach to this,” Forbes said. "This is our mission to improve the lives of veterans and provide them overall wellness and a good quality of life."