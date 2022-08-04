Lodging choices for last-minute rally visitors

Last-minute travelers and late-to-the-party Sturgis rally visitors can still find places to camp or rent, and motorcycles to rent for cruising through the Black Hills.

Whether you’re looking for a place to stay or a motorcycle to rent, calling a venue is often the best option. Websites are useful for researching where you might want to stay, but the sites might not include up-to-date information about what’s available.

“Sometimes the cancellations can’t keep up with things you’re seeing online,” said Randi Sulzbach, CEO of Black Hills Central Reservations. “Don’t depend on what you’re seeing online. A lot of times (businesses) will have something cancelled they haven’t listed online.”

Here’s a sampling of some places visitors can find last-minute lodging and motorcycle rentals.

Lodging around the Black Hills

Sulzbach said although this year’s demand for rentals is busy, Black Hills Central Reservations is seeing lots of last-minute cancellations – but those vacancies quickly get booked again.

“It goes back and forth, it goes up and down I think compared to last year. … I think people are getting nervous to travel. They’ve mentioned gas prices and various things going on with the economy,” Sulzbach said. “Other people will say, ‘I’m going. I don’t care.’ I call it revenge travel.”

Last-minute travelers can generally expect to find rentals that are farther from Sturgis and that are more expensive, but there’s still a variety of lodging to be had. Sulzbach said one of the Black Hills’ most beautiful locations, Spearfish Canyon, still had cabins and rentals available this week.

Black Hills Central Reservations knew of tent camping sites, rooms and cottages that were vacant, Sulzbach said. Call 866-601-5103 for more information.

“We can help (visitors) find anything from activities to tent sites to RVs (and more). They’re always welcome to call us,” she said.

Sturgis Rally Rentals specializes in renting homes to rally-goers. Homeowners vacate their houses for a few days or a week so visitors can stay there during the rally. Co-owner Jody Mollman said renters must be approved and typically meet the homeowners before their stay. As of this week, Mollman said Sturgis Rally Rentals still had more than 50 houses available to rent throughout the Black Hills.

“It’s nice for homeowners,” Mollman said. “It’s that income that’s nice. As a rule, I have more homeowners says (guests) left the house cleaner than they found it! People that rent homes are here to just enjoy the Hills and ride.”

Sturgis Rally Rentals typically attracts clients age 40 and older from up and down the East Coast. Younger rallygoers tend to be at the Buffalo Chip, Mollman said. For more information, contact Sturgis Rally Rentals at 605-578-2369.

A new addition to rally rentals is Black Hills Kiwi Vacation Rentals, which is situated in a rural area within a 15-minute drive or less from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis. It’s also near the Spearfish Airport. It has some openings throughout the rally.

“We had so many visitors from Down Under – my husband is from New Zealand,” said co-owner Cleo Rowe. She co-owns the business with another former New Zealander, Karen Saab.

The women decided to turn hosting guests into a business, which is open for the rally for the first time this year. Black Hills Kiwi Vacation Rentals includes amenities such as five guest rooms, a guest house, laundry service, indoor parking for motorcycles and off-street parking for trailers, an indoor recreation area with a pool table and foosball, and an outdoor recreation area with a fire pit, grill and outdoor seating.

Camping near Sturgis

Campground owners in the Black Hills say it’s not unusual for rally visitors to book their campsites a year in advance. Last-minute visitors are likely to have the best luck finding spots for tent camping.

Kickstands Campground and Venue, located between Sturgis and Summerset, had self-contained and tent campsites available mid-week but full-service sites were booked. For more information, call 605-499-9058.

“It’s about as busy as last year. A lot of people made reservations last year for this year. Our RV sites were booked last year and we have a huge waiting list,” said Kimberly Roberts, a managing member of Kickstands. “We have a lot of acreage so our biggest thing is we can still take a lot of self-contained campers and tent camping. We still have spots available for tent and self-contained camping but we expect to be booked out by the end of the week – but we want (visitors) to call us anyway!”

Kickstands is located along Interstate 90, and Roberts said other campgrounds along the interstate she’s talked to have mostly booked all full-service sites, too.

Roberts hopes locals will visit Kickstands during the rally, too, to enjoy the free concert lineup and to eat at The Juke Joint at Kickstands Bar & Grill. The restaurant is open year-round and is open to the public. Concerts started Aug. 1 and continue nightly through Aug. 13. This year’s musical lineup features Shotgunbillys, Noise Pollution, Skynyrd Billys, Flaunt Girls, Scotty Austin, Kellen Smith & The Nate Champion Band, Blues Billys, Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers, ZZ Billys, Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, Limberlost, Hot City Soul, Jasmine Cain, Tim Zach, Badger Horse and Casper McWade. The full concert schedule is at kickstandsllc.com/events.

Anyone who wants to stay where the party’s happening can still find a spot at the Buffalo Chip. Owner and CEO Rod Woodruff’s philosophy is that there’s always room for more.

Buffalo Chip restaurants and bars opened midweek for people who arrived before the rally’s official start this weekend.

“Things are going very, very well. This is probably the smoothest year we’ve ever had. It’s a bubble of activity. It’s been good for days,” Woodruff said Monday.

He said last-minute arrivals can rent RV campsites and tent campsites.

“We have camping spaces. We got all the entertainment. We have lots of room. If somebody wants to come out and have a campsite all set up for them in advance, we have that,” Woodruff said. “We always have room for more people. If you’re a last-minute person, come on. We’re good for that.”

Motorcycle rentals

Riders who don’t want to travel with their bikes are pleased to have Fly and Ride available at Rapid City Regional Airport. It’s a new service here this year being offered by Los Angeles-based company EagleRider Rentals and Tours. For more information, call EagleRider at 310-321-3180.

Fly and Ride in Rapid City “was one of our most requested things this year. I am so happy that we got it,” said Ashley Gutierrez with EagleRider’s central reservations. “A lot of people were requesting airport (bike) pickup or locations near the airport. … We do still have plenty of bikes available.”

Visitors can arrange to pick up bikes at Rapid City Regional Airport or in Sturgis, she said. The Harley-Davidson touring class bikes are the most popular rental. As of Tuesday, 90 bike rental pick-ups had been scheduled in Rapid City, plus more in Sturgis.

Gutierrez said many visitors using the service are from Florida and California, as well as the United Kingdom and Australia.

“A lot of the renters are seasoned riders and they don’t want to bring their bike up from another state. Also they don’t want to risk damages to their bike, so they use a rental bike with complete coverage,” Gutierrez said.

Northern Black Hills Motorcycle & UTV Rentals in Sturgis said days before the rally started, their supply of motorcycles was mostly rented. Their bikes are especially in demand by experienced riders who would rather fly to the Black Hills and rent a bike than try to haul their own.

The business has been getting calls since May about motorcycle rentals, said Lexi Beck, a rental department booking agent for Indian Motorcycles in Sturgis. They still had off-road vehicles to rent heading into the first weekend of the rally. For information, call 605-206-7830.

“It’s been good. It’s been busy. Pretty much every year is a busy year,” Beck said. “I think it will probably be comparable to last year. Last year, we had a different crowd. More younger folks are coming up this year. It’s a lot more of our regulars this year. A lot of people come up from Florida and New Mexico.”