Luke "Strider" Jordan, the first person to hike the entire 2,000-mile length of the proposed Great Plains Trail, is scheduled to speak in Rapid City.
Jordan will speak about the trail at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Aldo Leopold Room at the Outdoor Campus West.
The Great Plains Trail is the brainchild of Steve Myers, a Longmont, Colo., teacher who formed a nonprofit in 2012 to designate and promote a recreational trail through the entire north-south expanse of the Great Plains. He patched together a proposed route through a combination of existing public trails and seldom-traveled roads, and in the spring of 2016, Jordan became the first person to complete a through-hike of the route.
In South Dakota, Jordan's hike included part of the Mickelson Trail and the entire 111-mile Centennial Trail through the Black Hills.