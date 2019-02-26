What might northeast Rapid City look like five, 10 or more than 25 years from now?
Part of the vision for that already fast-growing part of the city could come from a meeting set for Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Western Dakota Technical Institute.
State, regional and local officials are seeking public comment to aid in potential redesign plans for three major traffic corridors in northeast Rapid City over the coming years, said Kip Harrington, long range planner for the City of Rapid City.
The three main thoroughfares involved in a study of traffic projections and land use alternatives includes Omaha Street, from Lacrosse Street to Valley Drive; Cambell Street from St. Patrick Street to East North Street; East North Street from Lacrosse Street to Eglin Street, near Rushmore Crossing Shopping Center to the north, along with a spur of Anamosa Street to the south toward Menards.
“We can’t be out there all the time. People who drive those corridors regularly, or who live and work in those areas, they see things that we might not know about and they’ll give is information that we can use in our study,” Harrington said.
The intersection of East North and Cambell intersection, especially the left-hand turn from westbound East North south on Cambell, tends to back up at certain times of the day. The intersection of Cambell and Omaha is also congested during the day as well, he said.
The meeting will be hosted by the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, the State Department of Transportation and the City of Rapid City.
Harrington said the SDDOT is planning to redesign the intersection of Omaha Street and Cambell Street in 2022.
“Part of this study will help with the redesign of that,” Harrington said.
The study is looking at the potential of commercial growth along the traffic corridors along with anticipated growth in multi-family and single-family housing in the area north of Highway 44 and south of East North Street.
Harrington said an earlier public meeting introduced the project and with initial studies of traffic projections and land use winding down, it’s now time to gather comment on potential solutions, including the addition of turn lanes, through lanes or the incorporation of medians in traffic access control.
“These are options that are on the table right now. There’s been no decisions made. That’s part of this is to get an idea of what the public thinks,” he said.
For more information on the meeting, contact Harrington at 605-394-4120.