Louis C.K. to perform on Oct. 6 at The Monument

Six-time Emmy Award winner Louis C.K. will perform at The Monument in Rapid City on Oct. 6 as part of his 2021 tour.

This performance is intended for a mature audience and is recommended for 18 and older. Tickets are on sale now through themonument.live and will be mobile or will call only. Tickets are $32.50 to $77.50.

Louis C.K. has released stand-up specials including "Sincerely," which is currently available on his website, louisck.com.

His previous specials include "Shameless," "Chewed Up," "Hilarious," "Word — Live at Carnegie Hall," "Live at the Beacon Theater," "Oh My God," "Live at the Comedy Store," and "Louis C.K. 2017." Louis is the creator, writer, director, and star of the Peabody Award-winning shows "Louie" and "Horace and Pete."

