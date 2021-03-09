 Skip to main content
Low-income seniors may qualify for state property tax freeze program
Low-income seniors may qualify for state property tax freeze program

Those 65 or older may qualify for a state property tax relief program that reduces the assessed value of a homeowner’s property.

Applications are due by April 1 for the state Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled Program through the Department of Revenue, which freezes the property owner’s assessment value back to the year of qualifications. The homeowner would pay property taxes on the lower value if the actual value of the home increased.

County chief deputy treasurer Annette Brant said taxes can still fluctuate based on the current year’s tax levy.

The property valuation limit is $202,943 or more of full and true value. Properties above that value are not eligible, unless the applicant has previously qualified.

Brant said over 350 residents in Pennington County participate in the program each year.

Those eligible should have an income of less than $29,565.46 for a single member household or less than $36,956.82 for a multiple member household.

Those 65 or older or those who are disabled under the Social Security Act; have owned or retained a life estate in a single family dwelling for at least one year and have been a resident of the state for at least one year; have lived in the single family dwelling for at least 200 days of the previous calendar year; and un-remarried widows/widowers of those who previously qualified for the program may be eligible. 

Applications should be submitted to the local treasurer’s office by April 1. Applications are available at the office or can be found on the Department of Revenue’s website at https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/pt38. Those interested can also call 800-829-9188, option two.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

