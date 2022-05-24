 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lower Brule tribe sues Lyman County over redistricting plan

  • 0
Crime logo 3

PIERRE | The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe is suing Lyman County in federal court for delaying a redistricting plan that would ensure the timely election of tribal candidates to the County Commission.

The tribe says the delay prevents them from electing two commissioners in the upcoming election. Instead, the Lower Brule will have to wait until 2024 and 2026.

Lyman County has had an at-large election process since 1992. That means candidates running for the five commissioner seats can live anywhere within the county.

Lyman County contains part of the Lower Brule reservation and has a Native American population of 38%. With at-large elections, no Native American candidate has ever succeeded in winning a seat on the commission, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

To avoid a lawsuit, Lyman County and Lower Brule agreed that the county must establish two commissioner positions chosen by Native American voters.

In October 2021, Lower Brule proposed five single-candidate districts, two of them with a Native American majority and three with a white majority. According to plaintiffs, that scheme was legal under existing South Dakota law.

People are also reading…

But in February, the Lyman County Commission enacted an ordinance establishing just two voting districts, one white with three commissioners and one Native American with two commissioners. The commission also voted to delay the changes until after the next election, leaving the at-large system in play.

As a result, only one Native American commissioner could be elected in 2024, with the second one elected in 2026.

Lyman County has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 20

Your Two Cents for May 20

So Gov. Noem pulled some strings to get her daughter a real estate appraiser license. What parent hasn’t given a little boost in to help their…

Your Two Cents for May 21

Your Two Cents for May 21

Janyce Hockenbary has sunk to new lows with her campaign mailings. She first tried to deflect responsibility by saying she didn’t write them, …

Your Two Cents for May 19

Your Two Cents for May 19

I’m saddened by Janyce Hockenbary’s letter to constituents. It showcases the worst partisanship I’ve ever seen in a school board election.

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI reveals there were 61 active shooter incidents in 2021, up over previous years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News