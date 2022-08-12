Lower Brule voting rights injunction upheld

The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe received a significant preliminary injunction this week from the U.S. District Court in South Dakota in the tribe's claim of voter rights violations in Lyman County.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Roberto Lange issued the injunction Thursday to implement a new redistricting plan for the Lyman County Board of Commissioners' Nov. 8 election and to begin the adoption of a remedial plan.

“Cooperation between the Tribe and the County, between Tribal members and non-Tribal members, is crucial to the future of Lyman County," Lange wrote in his decision. "If the County does not come forward with an appropriate remedial plan, this Court can impose its own.”

Attorneys for the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe said the decision acknowledges that the county’s current redistricting plan would dilute the voting power of the Native American community and requires the county commissioners to create a new plan for the county elections in November.

“This decision affirms that gatekeepers must make inclusive changes protected by the Voting Rights Act in a timely fashion and acknowledges that everyone benefits when local governments cooperate with tribal governments like the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe,” said Native American Rights Fund Staff Attorney Samantha Kelty.

In May, Lower Brule Sioux Tribe voters filed a lawsuit against Lyman County commissioners for delaying the rollout of fair election districts. While over 40% of Lyman County voters live on the Lower Brule Reservation, an at-large voting system hampered reservation voters to elect a single candidate of their choice to the Board of Commissioners, the tribe's attorneys argued.

The 2020 redistricting process required changing the at-large voting system and giving Native American voters an opportunity to select two of the five county commissioners in order to comply with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Lower Brule Sioux Tribe Vice Chairman Neil Russell said the tribe is ready to "help Lyman County make positive changes on- and off-reservation."

Lange's 49-page order acknowledges Lyman County’s voting patterns that tend to favor white-majority voters and places Native American voters at a distinct disadvantage.

Lange wrote “…the effect of a single county-wide district has been to create a system where the County’s white majority can and largely has blocked election of Native-preferred candidates.”

Lyman County has never seen Native American representation at the county level. The pro-bono organization Public Counsel assisted the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The organization's Senior Counsel Tara Ford said the decision ensures that all voters will have a meaningful say in their representation.

“This decision acknowledges what Native American voters in Lyman County have experienced for decades, a pattern in which Tribal voters aren’t on equal footing and in which they do not have a fair chance to elect county leaders who address their issues,” Ford said. “We’re hopeful that with this decision, the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe voters will now be able to elect leaders that understand the needs of their community and who will help shape their future.”