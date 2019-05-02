Lower fines are being considered than were first suggested in Rapid City's proposed new parking policy.
Motorists who let their meters expire or who leave their cars in free hourly parking zones for longer than they are allowed could now face a fine of $15 instead of $25. The current fine for those violations is $10.
The resolution that sets the new rates passed on Wednesday out of the city's Legal and Finance Committee alongside two ordinances that authorize the installation of 620 meters in the downtown core and creates a parking advisory board. All three measures passed by a vote of 3-1, with Councilmember Lisa Modrick opposing. Councilmember Chad Lewis was not present for the meeting.
A final vote on the parking overhaul package, which includes the creation of an on-street parking permit program, is scheduled for Monday's city council meeting.
The fee resolution also establishes half-price metered parking on Saturdays. The meters — which would be mounted along Main and St. Joseph streets between Fifth and Ninth streets, and along Sixth, Seventh and Ninth streets — will charge 25 cents for 15 minutes of time on weekdays.
Councilmember Steve Laurenti on Wednesday defended turning day-to-day management of downtown parking over to an advisory board as proposed in the new management policy.
"The current process does not work. It does not work at all," Laurenti said.
Modrick, however, said limiting council's say would amount to limiting public input on parking. She also said that the employee shuffle, the term city officials use for the apparent tendency of downtown employees to move their cars to different free spaces throughout the day, might simply shift to peripheral streets under the new plan.
City staff present at the meeting were quick to point out that the ordinances and policy could be amended in the future to grant the city council additional parking authority.
City officials have said that the meters, which could be deployed as early as June, will generate $2.5 million in revenue over their first five years of use.
The Rapid City Community Development Department is holding an open meeting on downtown parking tonight at 5 p.m. in the Third Floor East Conference Room of the City and School Administration Center.