Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden crafted the veto branding iron that Gov. Kristi Noem wielded in a recent video, according to Noem's office.
Noem posted a video to her Twitter page Wednesday in which she explained her reasons for vetoing a bill that would have legalized industrial hemp. The end of the video features close-up shots of a branding iron being applied to the bill, leaving a large “VETO” mark in what appears to be red ink.
Noem’s spokeswoman, Kristin Wileman, said the branding iron is the handiwork of Rhoden, a lifelong rancher and experienced welder from Union Center. The industrial-hemp bill was the first to receive the brand's mark.
My veto on industrial hemp was upheld. Here’s why I vetoed the bill. pic.twitter.com/6mhCJBlUJm— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 12, 2019
Wileman described the branding iron as “a nice nod to the ag background of both the governor and lieutenant governor.”
Noem, a Republican, is not the first U.S. governor to wield a veto branding iron.
Brian Schweitzer, the Democratic governor of Montana from 2005 to 2013, famously set bills afire with a veto branding iron that he heated up before applying.