Lucky Charmers: Teens share time, talents through volunteer work

For some teenagers, summer means sleeping in, summer jobs and swimming pools. For the Lucky Charmers, a volunteer group of teens grades 8-12, it means chicken coops, day camps and lots of patience.

The Lucky Charmers are a group that sprung from the Charm Farm, an animal refuge farm in Box Elder focused on education and animal rescue. The Charm Farm, founded by Tamara Lile, was an accident, she said — just like the Lucky Charmers.

When Lile and her family first moved to their farm in Box Elder in 2016, she told her kids “nothing that doesn’t serve a purpose.” A couple of goats, a few chickens, maybe a horse or pig. Before she knew it, she was taking in an abused horse here, a goat there — and she had nearly 200 animals.

She decided to open the farm to the public in 2018, the same year the Lucky Charmers officially emerged. The farm is a collection of animals, day camps, galas, animal therapy, animal rescue, classes, and even produce.

Keeping a nonprofit operation like the Charm Farm chugging requires help from the Lucky Charmers. The accidental volunteer group got its start with a group of kids who were already helping anyway, Lile’s kids.

In addition to regular farm duties, they were helping out with the farm’s day camps.

“I’m making them do this, to learn values and work ethic, and all that stuff,” Lile said.

Her kids started asking if friends could join. No messing around, Lile told them if their friends came, they would have to take it seriously and work.

They came, and they “rocked it,” she said.

Her kids’ friends joined them as camp counselors for the day camps, exhibiting what Lile described as an impressive knowledge of boundaries and child development. They were patient with the kids, found creative ways to keep them engaged and brought the energy Lile didn’t have; all as volunteers.

Word got around, and more kids “started flocking over,” Lile said.

“I woke up and there was like 20 teens in my room,” she said.

They made it official with a name voted on by the group. Their responsibilities grew from farm duties and day camp counseling to events off the farm, like Christmas caroling on a trailer full of goats and hay. They’ve done trash pick-ups, deliver animals for animal therapy, set up for farm events, conduct farm tours, teach kids how to properly feed animals and help fundraise — and the list continues to grow.

The volunteers have a group chat where they discuss ideas and brainstorm where they can help next.

They’re also learning life skills, Lile said. Not just farm skills, but tasks like putting up tents and setting up bands.

“It’s also a learning experience,” she said.

The Lucky Charmers are in their second generation, as the original Charmers have mostly grown and moved on. Lile said she’s in a bit of a revamp phase, as she tries to bring in new faces.

Ava Jones, 13, is one of the new generation. She was looking for volunteer work when her grandma stumbled upon the Charmers. Jones was thinking about college, but also brought a love and knowledge of animals from her own time on a farm.

Besides age, the only requirement is agreeing to a code of conduct and committing to at least one day camp every summer. Otherwise, they help wherever opportunities arise and dive into hands-on learning.

The time commitment is up to them. Jones, in her second year, will be at the farm five days a week during day camps.

Alissa Wieman, 19, has been a Charmer for three years. Her first foray into the group was the farm’s Goat Gala, “a rite of passage,” Lile said, and a “busy, stressful” event to welcome her into the fold.

A college student studying to be a teacher, Wieman has found valuable parallels between her work with the Lucky Charmers and her studies in education.

“Something like that, I needed for what I want to do in the future, working with kids,” she said.

She also said she’s learned responsibility, taking care of both animals and 20-some kids at a time.

While the work at the farm is exhausting, they’re paid in hugs and appreciation from the kids, “and it just really makes you feel good,” Wieman said.

Jaden Ebel, 11, loves to spoil the baby animals. She’s the baby whisperer — the go-to comforter when a baby animal is crying. She lives in town and is on the farm every day she can spare.

Amelia Holyrock, 14, has been coming to Charm Farm events for as long as they’ve existed. When she was old enough to join the Charmers, she jumped at the chance. She loves feeding the animals, and catching the chickens hitching a ride on the backs of pigs or goats.

Miles Mitchell, 18, is Lile’s son, and her last Lucky Charmer. He’s been around since the beginning, and a bit of an unofficial leader.

“I’m a mini her,” he said while pointing at his mom.

His leadership role was a natural transition, never anything official, Lile said. Mitchell just stepped in and stepped up. He will be going to college next year to study psychology, confident he is gaining skills he’ll take beyond the farm.

All the Charmers lend their strengths. Mitchell is good with initiative and scheduling. Wieman has a knack for nurturing.

“They all bring a good balance,” Lile said. “I love to sit back and watch them and all their techniques.”

Keep an eye out for the Lucky Charmers. If they haven’t helped you out yet, they’d probably love to hear how they can.

Those interested in joining the Lucky Charmers, or getting more information, can contact the Charm Farm at 605-430-8265 or info@thecharmfarm.org.

