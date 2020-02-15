Lynyrd Skynyrd added to Buffalo Chip lineup for 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Few entities and people have stood the test of time and can rightfully be called legendary like those announced Friday to be joining the Sturgis Buffalo Chip lineup for this year's rally.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is continuing a legendary tradition by finishing off their 40-plus year career with an ultimate send-off on the Wolfman Jack Stage on Sunday, Aug. 9. This is Skynyrd’s second stop at the Chip as part of their three-year “Farewell Tour.”

In keeping with the theme, 36 of the world’s most celebrated motorcycle builders have accepted Michael Lichter’s invitation to create and display a motorcycle in the style of their choosing for the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s 2020 Motorcycles as Art exhibit titled “Heavy Mettle: Motorcycles and Art with Moxie.” All invited builders have completed at least 20 custom builds and been in business for at least 20 years.

The one-time exhibit will also feature photographs captured by Lichter over his 40 plus-year career. The exhibit is free and open to the public at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Event Center from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.