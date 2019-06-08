For the first time for Made for Shade, everybody went home with something.
Made for Shade, a foundation that focuses on providing shade either with trees or structures on school playgrounds in the Black Hills area, was able to give donations to all applicants this year. The organization's 13th annual “An Evening Made For Shade” fundraiser was held Wednesday at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City.
The 2019 Rapid City Area School Made for Shade main recipient was Knollwood Elementary, which will receive a permanent shade structure, with Scull Construction donating the structure and installation. However, eight other schools and organizations that applied for grant money also received donations for help with shade.
The other recipients were Calvary Christian School, Youth & Family Services, Rapid City BMX, Central High School, Stevens High School, St. Thomas More High School, the Post 320 baseball team and Wellfully, a care center for children. Additional donations from Drs. Greg Wittenberg and Robert Sage made spreading the wealth possible.
A total of $23,579 in donations was made toward shade structures.
“Because of the generous support of sponsors like Scull Construction, who have partnered with us by donating all of the installation for the large structures, we have been able to give more grants than ever before. Applications quadrupled this year, and we were still able to give some money to each organization,” Dr. Lycia Scott-Thornburg, who started Made for Shade in 2007, said in an email.
In starting the foundation, Scott-Thornburg was supported by partners and fellow Rapid City Medical Center doctors Wittenberg, Victoria Finley, Briana Hill and Tamara Poling and in conjunction with volunteers and Riddles Jewelry, according to information from RCMC.
Made for Shade's mission is to raise money toward creating shady areas on school playgrounds in order to help protect children from harmful sun rays that can cause melanoma.
Recommendations from RCMC on combating melanoma include finding shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., wearing sunscreen regularly, and doing one's own skin exams each month.
For more information, go to madeforshadesd.com.