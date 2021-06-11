Made for Shade to hold fundraiser on June 17

Dr. Lycia Scott-Thornburg and the dermatology team at Rapid City Medical Center’s The Skin Institute are hosting “An Evening Made for Shade” to benefit the Made for Shade Foundation on June 17.

Made for Shade is a nonprofit that provides shade structures, tents and trees to public schools, private schools, organizations, sports teams and local parks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Scott-Thornburg seeks to raise awareness about sun protection and early childhood prevention of sunburn. Shade structures, trees, and tents on parks or playgrounds allow for relief and safety during play.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and worldwide. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. More than two people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour. Having five or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma. When detected early, the five-year survival rate for melanoma is 99%.

The Made for Shade fundraiser event on June 17 is at 5:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Country Club. Tickets for the evening of wine, beer, food, silent auction and a raffle donated by Riddles Jewelry are $50/person or $360/group of eight and are available at MadeforShadeSD.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0