Main Street bridge area remains closed, awaiting temporary repair

A structural engineering firm is currently working on the design of temporary repairs to the bridge over Rapid Creek on East Main Street North, between Steele Avenue and Brennan Avenue.

According to a news release from the city of Rapid City, officials are hopeful temporary repairs can be made to the bridge deck and the area opened to traffic by the end of April.

The bridge, located approximately between the Rushmore Little League fields at Steele Avenue Park and the west side of the Central States Fairgrounds, was closed to traffic in early December after discovery of a hole in the bridge deck. The public continues to be advised to seek an alternative route until temporary repairs can be made to the bridge.

Earlier this month, the city council approved an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. of Rapid City, for consulting and design work for emergency repairs to the bridge. City officials expect the design work to be completed soon so the process can move forward on temporary repairs.