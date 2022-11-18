 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Main Street Square ice skating rink opens Saturday

Skaters enjoy the Main Street Square ice rink in November 2021 in downtown Rapid City. 

Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City will officially open the outdoor ice rink on Saturday, just in time for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday week.

Normal operating hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday though Sunday. The ice rink is normally closed on Mondays, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Extended skating hours beginning at 10 a.m. and going through 10 p.m. are offered during Rapid City Area Schools' winter break with special openings on Monday, Dec. 19 and Monday, Dec. 26.

Full day passes are available for $7 and skate rentals are $5. Family bundles are also available and discounts are offered for military, seniors and students with I.D. Helmets and walkers are available at no cost on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to officials at Main Street Square, the ice rink may be closed at tines due to weather, maintenance or events. The rink will also close if the outdoor temperature is less than 10 degrees, or when the wind chill is 10 degrees below zero or colder.

For more information, including a calendar of special events, visit https://mainstreetsquare.org/icerinkrates.

