Main Street Square ice-skating rink taking shape

Main Street Square is assembling its outdoor ice skating rink that is scheduled to open at the end of November.

The skating rink is about 7,000 square feet and can accommodate about 195 per social distancing recommendations.

“It is a great centerpiece for downtown Rapid City, in particular, with the Christmas tree and lighting ceremony,” Main Street Square Executive Director Domico Rodriguez said. “Most downtowns have central gathering locations. We’re fortunate enough to be that, not only can patrons come in and ice skate, they can get coffee at Alternative Fuel, shop at Who’s Toy House or any shops downtown or even at the square.”

Although rink building typically begins at the end of October, Maja Cromwell, Main Street Square marketing and media director, said construction is starting now to get ahead of the weather. She said it normally takes about two to four weeks to set up.

The rink is created through a refrigeration system and a hole across the center of the rink, according to the Main Street Square website.Styrofoam is then used to level the fountain area.