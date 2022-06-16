 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Main Street Square introduces mascot: Delilah the Downtown Dino

  • Updated
Delilah, a teal triceratops with red polka dots, walked out of a tent at Main Street Square's outdoor stage Thursday wearing a T-shirt and yellow, flower-shaped sunglasses. She greeted children who gathered to take photos with her.

Rapid City's Main Street Square introduced it's first mascot during their weekly Thursday night Splash Patio event. After the organization teased the creature on social media with close-up photos hiding her defining features, Delilah the Downtown Dino made a public appearance.

"It's something that we can use as a marketing tool and then also something that just brings new life to our events," said Bobbi Shaefbauer, Main Street Square events manager, who passed out sunglasses matching Delilah's to children who played in the square.

Inspired by Rapid City's Dinosaur Hill, the marketing team for Main Street Square designed Delilah. At different points in the city, visitors and residents can see the seven green dinosaurs perched on Dinosaur Hill.

"You can see it from Main Street Square. We thought that could be an interesting way to incorporate all of Rapid City into downtown," Shaefbauer said.

The new mascot will be involved with all future Main Street Square events, promoting Downtown Rapid City businesses and available for birthday parties at the square, according to a Main Street Square press release.

"Delilah will be the official mascot for as long as I can see, hopefully forever," Shaefbauer said.

From June 9 to July 28, Main Street Square's Splash Patio events take place every Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m. with food trucks, drinks, a kids zone and live music.

The square also features Food Truck Friday's from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays starting on May 6 and running through July 29.

For a full list of Main Street Square events, visit mainstreetsquare.org

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

