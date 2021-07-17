Main Street Square's new president sees the big picture

He also expects the new Summit Arena will be good for Main Street Square.

“When we have a 13,000-person concert over at the arena, downtown’s going to be busy,” said Rodriguez. “Making sure that people can come down before those events over at the new Monument to enjoy downtown is going to be a big piece."

Rodriguez wants to make sure that downtown businesses benefit from Main Street Square as well.

“There’s still five months in the winter where we don’t have the tourism base that we would normally have,” he said. “So growing that off season, reintroducing Rapid City residents to the downtown businesses, the things that we have going on downtown, that’s also kind of a big piece of it too.”

As the president of the nonprofit, Rodriguez spends a lot of time fundraising. The organization has partners such as the Vucurevich Foundation and Dakota Charitable Foundation. They also receive funds from various community sponsors and donors.