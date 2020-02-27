Mall to host Leap Day speakers, workshops

Keynote speakers and informational workshops highlight a Leap into Transformation Day: Lifting Your Limits event on Leap Day at the Rushmore Mall.

According to a news release, the event, set for the former Herberger’s space from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, brings together several local speakers to rejuvenate excitement for reaching goals, attaining personal freedom, and becoming your best self.

Keynote speakers include Dorothy Rosby (author), Melanie Torno (mental health therapist), and Deanna Becket (character coach, author, and professional speaker).

The financial panel will consist of Christy Hawthorne (Edward Jones), Randy Horsley (Farmers Insurance), Cheyenne McGriff (RE/MAX Results) and Laci Sosa (USA Mortgage).

The workshops will be presented by Mike Dupre (Rocket Talks) on relationships, Kathy Sazama (An Image of Excellence) on image and career, Pastor Scott Wiley on parenting, Ashley R. Auwerter (Social Jargon) on tech time outs, Deanna Becket (Diamond D Coaching) on Dream Boards, and Cheryl Carleton-Rasmussen (Reset Weight) on physical health.

Doors open at 8 a.m. A vendor area will be open to the public. All members of the community are invited to attend.