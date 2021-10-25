Mall vaccination clinic to be open three days a week

The Monument Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Rushmore Mall will be open from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning this week, according to an announcement from Monument Health. The clinic, which opened Sept. 27, had previously been open five days a week.

The clinic is located at the east end of the Rushmore Mall. People seeking it can use the mall's main entrance and then walk through the Food Court and follow the signs.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made through the MyChart electronic health record by going to the Monument Health website, by texting ‘VACCINE’ to 844-736-4798 or by calling the Nurse Triage Line at 605-755-1350. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, based on availability.

