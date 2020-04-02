Mammoth Site halts tours until further notice

The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs announced that in support of social distancing it will no longer be open to the public or offer public tours until further notice.
The announcement said they will continue to monitor the situation and work with local leaders as updates and information become available.
The Annual Meeting that was scheduled for April 20 was also postponed and the Annual Fundraising event Murder Mystery set for April 24 is canceled.
