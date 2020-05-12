× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs plans to reopen on May 22, according to a news release.

Visitors can expect to see physical barriers at all registers, guests will be asked to use touchless transactions, and guided tours will not be available as the museum takes steps to keep employees and visitors safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors will be asked to download the self-guided tour app before arriving and will be asked to practice physical distancing guidelines of 6 feet apart from each other. Signage will remind visitors of physical distancing guidelines and hand sanitizer stations are being installed throughout the museum.