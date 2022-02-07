Man, 18, sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 43-year-old

An 18-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison.

The judge sentenced Ronald Black Cloud for the 2018 murder of 43-year-old Nathan Graham. Black Cloud was found guilty in October 2021 of shooting Graham in the head from more than 60 feet away.

Pennington County Deputy State's Attorney Lara Roetzel said Graham's widow and niece spoke on his behalf while Black Cloud's grandfather, a family friend and a woman who called herself Black Cloud's auntie spoke for him.

Black Cloud was not charged as an adult for second-degree murder since he was 14 when the crime was committed and too young to receive a mandatory life sentence , according to Roetzel, who cited state statue.

Roetzel said Black Cloud, now an inmate at the county jail, will receive 1,267 days of credit served toward his sentence, or about 3.5 years.

Ross Johnson, who told Black Cloud to shoot Graham, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2021 after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and being an accessory to second-degree murder.

