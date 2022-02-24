Man, 45, arrested for shooting death in downtown bar

A 45-year-old Rapid City man has been arrested for last weekend's fatal shooting at Teddy's Sports Bar. Timothy Huante now faces a first-degree murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Dallas Quick Bear.

According to a press release, the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division interviewed dozens of witnesses, including with Huante who wanted to speak with police the morning of the shooting.

During the interview, police learned few details and the investigation continued. Law enforcement was alerted to a handgun that was discarded in the 400 block of Seventh Street. Video footage of the area compared to video from the crime scene led to Huante's arrest. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Investigators interviewed Huante again Wednesday and then placed him under arrest. He was previously charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that was dismissed in 2020 and domestic abuse simple assault in 2017.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0