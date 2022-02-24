 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man, 45, arrested for shooting death in downtown bar

  • Updated
  • 0
Timothy Huante

Timothy Huante

A 45-year-old Rapid City man has been arrested for last weekend's fatal shooting at Teddy's Sports Bar. Timothy Huante now faces a first-degree murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Dallas Quick Bear.

According to a press release, the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division interviewed dozens of witnesses, including with Huante who wanted to speak with police the morning of the shooting.

During the interview, police learned few details and the investigation continued. Law enforcement was alerted to a handgun that was discarded in the 400 block of Seventh Street. Video footage of the area compared to video from the crime scene led to Huante's arrest. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Investigators interviewed Huante again Wednesday and then placed him under arrest. He was previously charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that was dismissed in 2020 and domestic abuse simple assault in 2017.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 22

Your Two Cents for Feb. 22

Parental control over school curriculum is a great sound bite, but essentially meaningless. A system in which the loudest parent carries the d…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

$5 million for a shooting range that will service how many people? And that's only the beginning of shelling out money. How about daily mainte…

Watch Now: Related Video

This Algerian artist is making waves with his ship recreations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News