Man, 69, pleads guilty to two counts of arson

A 69-year-old man arrested in connection with a string of arson fires between Nov. 17, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021, has plead guilty.

Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested in February 2021. Last week, he plead guilty but mentally ill to first-degree arson and second-degree arson, according to the prosecutor, Arman Zeljkovic of the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.

First-degree arson carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a possible fine of $50,000, while second-degree arson carries a maximum of 10 years and a possible $20,000 fine.

Zeljkovic said the plea of guilty but mentally ill gives the judge the option to send Andrzejewski to the Human Services Center in Yankton for treatment.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 11.

Law enforcement responded to seven arson cases between Nov. 17, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021, that targeted five dumpsters, three unattached garages and two rooms inside West Park Apartments where Andrzejewski lived at the time, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit noted Andrzejewski admitted to setting several fires, including using a lighter to start a cardboard box fire inside the apartments.

The fires destroyed an artist's studio, motorcycle, garage, car and outdoor equipment.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.