 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man, 69, pleads guilty to two counts of arson

  • 0
021121-nws-arson

Raymond Andrzejewski

A 69-year-old man arrested in connection with a string of arson fires between Nov. 17, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021, has plead guilty.

Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested in February 2021. Last week, he plead guilty but mentally ill to first-degree arson and second-degree arson, according to the prosecutor, Arman Zeljkovic of the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.

First-degree arson carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a possible fine of $50,000, while second-degree arson carries a maximum of 10 years and a possible $20,000 fine.

Zeljkovic said the plea of guilty but mentally ill gives the judge the option to send Andrzejewski to the Human Services Center in Yankton for treatment.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 11.

Law enforcement responded to seven arson cases between Nov. 17, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021, that targeted five dumpsters, three unattached garages and two rooms inside West Park Apartments where Andrzejewski lived at the time, according to a probable cause affidavit.

People are also reading…

The affidavit noted Andrzejewski admitted to setting several fires, including using a lighter to start a cardboard box fire inside the apartments.

The fires destroyed an artist's studio, motorcycle, garage, car and outdoor equipment.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

The mayor has asked citizens to stay away from city offices because of the high volume of sickness in our community, but somehow we feel it co…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

Please contact your state legislator regarding the proposed campground at Custer State Park. It is wrong on so many levels and they are trying…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: US troops won't be moving into Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News