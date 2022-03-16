 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man, 76, dies in one-vehicle crash near New Underwood

  • 0
Crash Logo

One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning east of New Underwood.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2017 Buick Envision was southbound on 171st Avenue, approximately 10 miles east of New Underwood, when it crossed over the road and went into a ditch before coming to rest in an adjacent field.

A 76-year-old man was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Monument Health Rapid City, where he was pronounced dead. The Highway Patrol said the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The man's name has not been released pending family notification. The Highway Patrol said it is continuing to investigate the accident.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 10

Your Two Cents for March 10

Keystone Pipeline would carry the dirtiest crude oil through our state all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico where it would be processed and …

Your Two Cents for March 11

Your Two Cents for March 11

Grain prices are at a 60-year high. Is there one of our legislators who can tell me why we are still paying farmers not to farm? I’m no rocket…

Watch Now: Related Video

Humans are constantly evolving and this extra artery is proof of that

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News