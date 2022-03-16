Man, 76, dies in one-vehicle crash near New Underwood

One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning east of New Underwood.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2017 Buick Envision was southbound on 171st Avenue, approximately 10 miles east of New Underwood, when it crossed over the road and went into a ditch before coming to rest in an adjacent field.

A 76-year-old man was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Monument Health Rapid City, where he was pronounced dead. The Highway Patrol said the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The man's name has not been released pending family notification. The Highway Patrol said it is continuing to investigate the accident.

