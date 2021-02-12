 Skip to main content
Man, 79, dies in head-on crash with semi near Belle Fourche
Man, 79, dies in head-on crash with semi near Belle Fourche

A 79-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash 13 miles north of Belle Fourche on U.S. Highway 85 Thursday morning.

The man, whose identity has not been released pending notification of family members, was driving a 2015 GMC Acadia heading northbound on the highway.

A 46-year-old man driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer was heading southbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the GMC Acadia near mile marker 69.

The 79-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 46-year-old was not injured but faces charges. Tony Mangan, public information officer for South Dakota Highway Patrol, said the state’s attorney’s office will determine the specific charges.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Mangan said he believes this is one of the 11 crashes reported Thursday between the eastern Wyoming state line and Kadoka.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

