Man arrested for attempted murder after shots fired in Rapid City

Rapid City police and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a shooting incident as an attempted murder.

At around 8:40 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the area of Halley Avenue and Van Buren Street for a report of gunshots. Police were advised that a vehicle was seen leaving the area shortly after the shots were heard.

Police located the vehicle matching the description of the vehicle leaving the scene. It was stopped and a woman was detained.

Meanwhile, police were advised the shots were fired outside a residence in the 800 block of Halley Avenue. It was determined a man was still inside the residence with a handgun. He was ordered out, but refused to comply. As he walked into another part of the house, police observed that he had left the firearm near the door. An officer quickly made entry to the house in order to retrieve and secure the gun.

The man continued to ignore orders to exit the house and the decision was made to quickly make entry to detain the man. Police entered the house and were able to secure the man in handcuffs. He was identified as 30-year-old William Dachtler of Rapid City.