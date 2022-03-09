 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for DUI after rollover crash in Rapid City

DUI Rollover crash

A Honda Accord is upside down in the median near Sixth Street and Omaha Street after a rollover crash early Wednesday morning in Rapid City.

 RCPD

Police responded to a rollover crash and found the driver standing outside the vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Police later arrested 24-year-old Micheal Griffith Martinez of Box Elder for DUI, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, reckless driving and no proof of insurance.

Officers were dispatched to Sixth Street and Omaha Street around 12:55 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. Police found a Honda Accord flipped onto its roof in the median and spoke with Griffith Martinez, who was standing outside of the vehicle. 

Witnesses said the Honda Accord was headed eastbound on Omaha Street at a high rate of speed when it swerved and drove into the median, causing the car to flip.

Police noticed the smell of alcohol coming from Griffith Martinez and performed a DUI investigation that found he was too impaired to safely operate a motor vehicle. Police also found a handgun inside the vehicle.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the police department, said a preliminary breath test revealed a reading of 0.16. He said Griffith Martinez was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and did not experience significant injuries.

People are also reading…

The police department has made 112 DUI arrests since Jan. 1. Medina said projections show if the arrests stay on course, the department could have around 601 DUI arrests in 2022. In 2021, there were 667 arrests.

"Any number above zero is a concern for us," he said.

Medina said the department is seeing a general decline in its DUI arrest numbers with 1,012 in 2017, 909 in 2018, 723 in 2019 and 562 in 2020.

He said this could be indicative of the number of ride share services expanding in the area.

"Basically what it comes down to with the saturation of services that will give somebody a sober ride, there really is no excuse to operate a motor vehicle when you're impaired," Medina said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

