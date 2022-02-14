 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with aggravated assault after incident in Hill City

  • Updated
A Hill City man has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary after an incident Saturday morning that brought a strong law enforcement response to the Southern Hills community.

According to a press release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement descended upon a residence at Allen Gulch Road in Hill City after a report of shots fired at 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies saw blood and spent shell casings. The sheriff’s office said several individuals had suffered injuries in a fight but no one had apparently been shot. a suspect was then detained.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said 33-year-old Joel Cornelison had been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of first-degree burglary. Charges are also pending against others involved in the incident.

“We thank the Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, and South Dakota Highway Patrol for their assistance on this call,” Pennington County Chief Deputy Brian Mueller said in the press release.

The sheriff’s office and other agencies continue to process evidence at the scene, according to the press release.

The investigation continues. Expect to see the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies in the area processing the scene for evidence.

