Man charged with attempted grand theft for trying to steal car with children in it

A 19-year-old man was named in the attempted theft of a vehicle with two children in it Wednesday.

Leo Jumping Eagle faces attempted grand theft and hit and run charges after being arrested Wednesday. Jumping Eagle had his initial court appearance Thursday.

Grand theft is anything more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.

The attempted theft occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the Walgreens parking lot at the corner of Mountain View Road and Main Street. A woman reported the incident to the police and said she went into the store and left the two children inside the unlocked vehicle.

When the woman returned, she found a man attempting to get into the car. After a confrontation between them, Jumping Eagle began to back out of the parking lot in her vehicle and hit the woman with her car. He then stopped and fled on foot. No serious injuries to the woman or the children were reported.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0