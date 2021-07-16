Man charged with murdering woman has extensive criminal history

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Herman said at one point Schmitz had been employed as a maintenance worker in the apartment complex where Will lived and his apartment was across the hall from her.

She said Will had paid him to drive her to various locations in the past and that is what she believed happened the day before she was considered missing.

"I had shared tips and leads with investigators so much that I probably made them mad, but I just wanted justice for Mishell," Herman said. "I am so happy that they kept working on the case."

Harrison declined to say what changed to allow investigators to change the cause and manner of death from unknown to homicide and take Schmitz from a person of interest to a murder suspect. The case has been turned over to the Pennington County State's Attorney's office where the files have been sealed.

"We just refused to give up on Meshell Will's case," Harrison said. "We continued to look at it with new eyes and followed up on many tips and leads over the years. It was important for us to get closure for her family and friends."

Schmitz is well-known by law enforcement.