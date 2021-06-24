Man charged with running over his brother pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

The man charged with vehicular homicide in the death of his brother pleaded not guilty to three counts at his arraignment Thursday.

Larry Walking, 34, of Rapid City faces one felony count for vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, which could result in 15 years in prison.

Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle said the maximum could be 25 years and a $50,000 fine due to Walking’s previous offenses.

According to previous records, Walking’s history with alcohol dates back to 2006 when he was found guilty of possession of alcohol by a minor. He received his first DUI in 2013, a second in 2018 and a third in 2019. He was sent to prison in October 2020 for violating his probation.

Defense attorney Matt Skinner asked Wipf Pfeifle to consider reducing Walking’s $10,000 cash only bond to a $5,000 cash assurity bond. Skinner said Walking has two children, one who lived with him and now lives with other family and has his job available. He said Walking is a life-long resident of Rapid City and the family is not opposed to his release.